Twin Falls County, ID

Is Buhl Home To The Best Golf Course In Southern Idaho?

By Greg Jannetta
95.7 KEZJ
95.7 KEZJ
 16 days ago
I've played a lot of golf in Twin Falls County in the last couple of years, and the one I look forward to returning to the most is a sprawling, 18-hole course located 22 miles outside of Twin Falls. If there's one thing no one can ever be critical of...

95.7 KEZJ

95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls, ID
95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho.

Filer, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Filer Fun Days and MV Dairy Days This Weekend in Southern Idaho

Another exciting and fun-filled weekend is prepped for us here in Southern Idaho. The Magic Valley Mall parking lot is filled with carnival rides for the next week and two big events are happening in cities around Twin Falls. Magic Valley Dairy Days in Wendell has already begun and the Filer Fun Days event is Saturday.
Idaho State
95.7 KEZJ

Idaho’s Zip Codes with the Most Expensive Homes

Stacker compiled a list of zip codes with the most expensive homes in Idaho using data from Zillow. Zip codes are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of February 2021. With how crazy the housing market has been going in the Treasure Valley most likely there have been a couple of shifts with these.
Idaho State
95.7 KEZJ

Best Restaurants In Every Magic Valley City According To Someone Not From Idaho

We all know there are a ton of amazing restaurants around the Magic Valley. Some people will even drive to a different city just to get food from a place they love. So, that makes this series of videos interesting because we know what restaurants are good and when someone who isn't from here and has never been here makes a 'best of' list, it's usually almost laughable. But these guys actually got it pretty close.
Idaho State
95.7 KEZJ

2021 Idaho Regatta to Make Waves of Fun in Burley

The 46th Annual Idaho Regatta returns to Burley on June 25th through 27th, 2021 on the Snake River in Burley, Idaho. In 2020 there were more than 70 boats showed up to race near the River's Edge Golf Club at Burley. What Is The Idaho Regatta?. The Idaho Regatta is...
Idaho State
95.7 KEZJ

Out-of-state Visitors to Pay More at Select Idaho State Parks

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-People visiting Idaho from out-of-state will have to pay double the entry fee at specific state parks and campgrounds beginning today (6/10). The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, announced the daily non-resident fees at Bear Lake, Farragut, Hells Gate, Priest Lake, and Round Lake will be $14 at the gate from June 10, and on. The camping fee at these parks will also double for non-residents from $24 to $48 for basic campsites, and from $32 to $64 for full hookup sites. This is in accordance with new state law, House Bill 93, that specifically looked at increasing the fees at the state's busiest parks. The entry fee at all other Idaho State Parks will remain the same $7 for anyone. “The changes will keep Idaho competitive with surrounding states, which have similar surcharges for out-of-state guests,” said Susan Buxton, director of the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation. “Even with these increases, our parks are a good value given the exceptional recreational opportunities.”
Idaho State
95.7 KEZJ

Free Fishing Day: No Idaho License Needed Saturday June 12

The one day of the year where you won't need a license to fish Idaho waters is coming this weekend. Saturday, June 12, is Free Fishing Day in the state. It falls on the second Saturday of June annually. Idaho Fish and Game is touting the day as a great opportunity for those who don't know how to fish to learn how. No license will be required on Saturday to fish on Idaho waters.
Idaho State
95.7 KEZJ

Idaho’s Strange Fascination Makes It The Second Nerdiest State

The world of fantasy and RPG is about as big as it can get here in Idaho. Behind many closed doors, you'll find people Googling and playing this game in secret. I've always been a bit mystified by the whole Dungeons and Dragons thing. It's like this deep, dark, secret, special world of gaming that only those who are really privy to can appreciate. To be quite honest, I met a group of D&D fellas a while back and very much felt like the odd man out. In that room, I was the dork, the geek, maybe even the loser because I wasn't in their world, on their level or in their game. Dungeons and Dragons just feels like this underground, special world of nerds and believe it or not, here in Idaho, it's HUGE. You could drive past a house on your way home from work and not even know that on the other side of that door, the serious world of Dungeons and Dragons has taken over.
Environment
95.7 KEZJ

Southern Idaho Fire Danger High

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest is warning people that the fire danger in southern Idaho is high. Forest officials say due to prolonged dry weather the fire danger in the area has increased. The current condition means that dead fuels, like dry grass and brush, can catch fire easily. Also, camp fires that are not watched carefully can escape and fires can spread fast. The public is being asked to be very careful while camping on public land and maintain and extinguish all campfires.
Boise, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Boise Voting On Amtrak Return; Salt Lake, Seattle & Oregon Routes

The city of Boise is strongly considering a return of Amtrak train routes out of its former hub. It's one of the proposals currently on the city council agenda. Boise's downtown depot hasn't seen departures by Amtrak passengers in more than 20 years, but that could change very soon, according to details shared by Idahopress.com. The city council is weighing plans to bring back routes to cities such as Salt Lake, Seattle and Portland. The state of Idaho currently operates just one Amtrak line out of Sandpoint, which runs to cities such as Chicago, Portland and Seattle.
Idaho State
95.7 KEZJ

Missing Idaho Dog Takes up Herding Sheep

Tilly relied on instinct. The dog is back home in North Idaho after a traffic accident. Spooked after her family was involved in the crash, Tilly took off and running. She didn’t appear physically harmed. Her owners and several passersby searched for the animal. The crash happened on Highway 41 near Rathdrum. It was midday Sunday.
Twin Falls, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Ross Falls Hit with Graffiti

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A popular scenic sight in the South Hills enjoyed by many because of its easy access was recently tagged with graffiti. Anyone who hiked up the short walk to Ross Falls found what appears to be spray painted graffiti on a nearby rock face near the waterfall.
Idaho State
95.7 KEZJ

The 6 Most Hated Intersections In Twin Falls Idaho

Driving in Twin Falls is becoming more and more of a pain in the rear. There are some intersections I avoid like the plague because they are just too ridiculous to try to navigate. I swear everyone hates these 6 intersection. 1. 5 Points At Blue Lakes. This intersection has...
Florida State
95.7 KEZJ

ISP: Helmet, Safety Gear Likely Saved Florida Woman after Falling Off Motorcycle in Idaho

RIRIE, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho troopers say motorcycle safety gear likely saved a Florida woman from serious injuries when she fell off the back of a motorcycle Sunday near Ririe. Passenger Margaret Malbaurn, 73, of Lake Park, Florida fell off the back of a Harley Davidson motorcycle Sunday afternoon on U.S. Highway 26, just east of Ririe, according to Idaho State Police. Malbaurn was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The investigating trooper said a helmet and full protective motorcycle gear helped prevent serious injuries.
Twin Falls, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Fire in Canyon Near Pillar Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire crews are on the scene of a fire in the Snake River Canyon in Twin Falls. According to the city, Twin Falls Fire Department is on scene working to control and get the fire out near Pillar Falls, just west of Eastland and Pole Line Road. The Canyon Rim Trailhead is also closed to the public.