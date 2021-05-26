Spartans defeat Wash U. in thriller to advance to national championship
The Case Western Reserve University men’s tennis team rallied from an early deficit on Tuesday afternoon to defeat Washington University (Mo.) 5-4 in the semifinals of the NCAA Division III Championships at the Champions Club in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The Spartans will now aim to become the first national championship-winning team in the history of Case Western Reserve athletics, when the squad faces Emory University in the title match on today (May 27) afternoon.thedaily.case.edu