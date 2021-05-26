newsbreak-logo
Spartans defeat Wash U. in thriller to advance to national championship

case.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Case Western Reserve University men’s tennis team rallied from an early deficit on Tuesday afternoon to defeat Washington University (Mo.) 5-4 in the semifinals of the NCAA Division III Championships at the Champions Club in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The Spartans will now aim to become the first national championship-winning team in the history of Case Western Reserve athletics, when the squad faces Emory University in the title match on today (May 27) afternoon.

thedaily.case.edu
