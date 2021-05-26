Rochester Minnesota’s Corn On the Cob Water Tower Is Not Being Demolished

Today was the first Rice County Fair Talk on KDHL's AM Minnesota Program. John along with a guest will be on AM Minnesota every Tuesday through the Rice County Fair July 21 through 25, 2021. It sure is nice to be looking forward to the Rice County Fair this summer. John said there will be a carnival at the Rice County Fair this summer. There have been calls saying they "heard" there will not be a carnival at the Rice County Fair this year. But, yes it will be the same carnival as the last many years, Gold Star Amusements.