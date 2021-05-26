Rochester Minnesota’s Corn On the Cob Water Tower Is Not Being Demolished
Don't worry, it's not being demolished. However, work has begun refurbishing the Corn On the Cob Water Tower in Rochester, Minnesota. A decision reached last year saved the iconic ear of corn water tower, once part of the Seneca Foods plant. In November 2020, the Olmsted County Board voted "to approve a contract for the demolition of the former Seneca Foods canning plant and the restoration of the famous "ear of corn" water tower at the site.kdhlradio.com