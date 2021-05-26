Agents Discover Nine Individuals Dangerously Concealed Inside a Utility Cargo Box Compartment
SALTON CITY, CALIFORNIA – El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents prevented a man from smuggling a group of ten undocumented individuals Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred at about 4:30 p.m., when a man driving a white 2006 Ford F-350 utility vehicle and his passenger approached the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint. During an immigration inspection of the driver and the passenger, a Border Patrol K-9 detection team alerted to the rear of the vehicle and referred them to secondary inspection.www.shorenewsnetwork.com