Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Department of Health: Over 10.3 Million Vaccinations to Date, 57% of Entire Population Received First Dose, 52.3% of Pennsylvanians Age 18 and Older Fully Vaccinated

By Beaver County Radio
beavercountyradio.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleHarrisburg, PA – Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1. On Friday, April 23, the CDC and FDA notified all COVID-19 vaccine providers that the pause in administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine has been lifted. Following the announcement, Pennsylvania resumed Janssen vaccinations. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

beavercountyradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Vaccinations#Pennsylvanians#Cdc#The Johnson Johnson#The Wolf Administration#The Google Play Store#The Apple App Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
News Break
FDA
News Break
Google
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Department of Health
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

Half of Unvaccinated People in the U.S. Have This in Common, Research Shows

Vaccinations against COVID in the U.S. started rolling out in December to a select group of people, but now, anyone over the age of 12 can get vaccinated. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 53 percent of the total U.S. population has gotten at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. But, whether it's due to concern about the speed at which they were developed, religious reasons, or political ones, many people have chosen not to get vaccinated. Now, a new survey says half of people who haven't gotten their COVID shot have something in common.
WFMJ.com

Over 57% of Pennsylvanians 18 and up are vaccinated

More than 57% of Pennsylvanians 18 and up are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. According to the CDC, 57.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 73.7% have received their first dose as of Wednesday. The CDC reports Pennsylvania has administered first doses of the vaccine to 61.1% of its entire population.
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

As MA expected to hit 4 million fully vaccinated, the first of several mass vaccination sites closes

BOSTON — The state’s first mass vaccination site to open is closing. Gillette Stadium’s vaccination clinic will close its doors at the end of Monday. This comes as the state continues to lead the country in getting its population vaccinated. The governor has credited mass vaccination sites like Gillette as a reason for getting so many people vaccinated so quickly.
San Francisco, CAThe Bold Italic

With 1.5 Million Vaccine Doses Administered, San Francisco Fully Reopens

What’s been cheekily called “San Francisco Independence Day” has finally arrived — fresh-faced and mask-free (sans when riding public transport). It’s an almost inconceivable notion that just over a year ago, Covid-19 entered our collective lexicons, forever changing life as we know it. Moreover, then-talks from health officials suggested a vaccine was not months away, but potentially years into the future; the mumps shot was the previously most quickly-developed vaccine in human history… taking over four years to be cleared by the FDA. Those developed to defend us against SARS-CoV-2 took less than a year, largely in part because of new advancements in RNA technology.
Public HealthWOLF

PA Dept. of Health: Over 11.2 Million Vaccinations to Date

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that as of 12:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, there were 312 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,209,448. There are 492 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 129 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of...
Worldbolnews.com

Islamabad: 50% Of Eligible Adult Population Receive Vaccine

ISLAMABAD: Fifty per cent of the residents eligible for vaccination in the federal capital have been partially vaccinated. According to the report, the rate of positive cases in Islamabad has gone up to one per cent while only 34 people tested positive for Coronavirus after vaccination on Sunday. Health officials...
Illinois Statewnns.com

Over Half Of Illinois Fully Vaccinated

Illinois continues to get vaccinated. The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting almost 69% of all Illinoisans have had at least 1 shot and 52% are fully vaccinated. As of Sunday a total of 11,947,090 vaccines have been administered in Illinois with a seven-day rolling average of vaccines does at 40,341.Yesterday, 22,124 doses were administered.
Healthcumnockchronicle.com

Cumnock MSP visits town hall to receive her first dose of vaccine

The newly appointed Carrick, Cumnock and Doon Valley MSP, Elena Whitham received her first dose of a COVID vaccine on the weekend. Her jag of AstraZeneca was administered by the vaccination team working out of Cumnock Town Hall on Sunday, June 13. The 47-year-old was keen to praise the staff...
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
IndustryKait 8

FedEx to deliver over 1 million doses of vaccine to Mexico

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx is responsible for more than a million doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine being delivered to Mexico. The shipment will be used to vaccinate anyone over age 18 in four cities along the U.S. border. Mexico’s goal is to boost vaccination rates to...