State leaders discuss solutions to improve REAL ID rollout in Oklahoma

Minnesotans now have until May 3, 2023, to be REAL ID ready, but many will decide whether to apply for a REAL ID or enhanced driver’s license or ID (EDL/EID) when they renew their driver’s license or ID card in the coming months. Morrison County License Bureau encourages all Minnesotans to take advantage of the online tools at www.drive.mn.gov to help with the decision-making and application process. Morrison County License Bureau (DMV) doors are open for walk in services for all Motor Vehicle, DNR and Standard Driver’s License. If you are planning a visit to receive your “first time” Real ID or Enhanced license you will need to schedule an appointment. Appointments can be made by calling (320) 632-0115 or visiting our website at www.co.morrison.mn.us. If you are up for a renewal and already have a Real ID or Enhanced license, no appointment booking is required. Real ID and Enhanced DL renewals are being served by walk-in service. Our appointment scheduling tool books out one month in advance.