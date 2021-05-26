Cancel
Border Patrol Agents Seize Over $387K Worth of Narcotics

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
Shore News Network
 15 days ago
EDINBURG, TEXAS – Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents interdicted two narcotics smuggling attempts resulting in the seizure of approximately 176 pounds of narcotics. Yesterday early morning, Brownsville Border Patrol Station agents working near the river in Brownsville, Texas discovered and followed the shoe prints of several individuals making their way north from the Rio Grande. The prints led agents to a muddy sorghum field where agents discovered four bundles of marijuana. The marijuana weighed over 169 pounds and is worth more than $135K. Agents searched the immediate area for suspects, however, none were located. The narcotics were seized and transported to the Border Patrol station.

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

