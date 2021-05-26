Nasty Uptick in Ticks Expected in Northern Illinois Over the Next Few Months

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hot with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Heat index between 93-95. EXTENDED: On Friday, we'll be watching a dying storm complex to our north slide south during the day. While I'm not expecting major impacts, the associated cloud cover and whatever leftover rain we may find across western MO could bring temperatures down or limit highs across the northwestern and western portions of the state. Farther east (including Columbia and Jefferson City), highs reach the low 90s Friday with heat indices between 95-99. A few showers or storms will be possible, but we'll see a slightly higher chance on Saturday as a front drapes across the state. This could trigger some afternoon showers and storms, but it doesn't kill the heat as temperatures still rise to about 90 on Saturday with afternoon heat indices around 94-95. Sunday is slightly less humid in the wake of the front, but not by much. Highs Sunday reach about 90, with above average temperatures to start early next week. The upper level flow pattern begins to change early next week, sending us into more of a northwesterly flow Monday into Tuesday and sending a cold front in our direction. This will bring the front through with a small chance of rain Tuesday, with temperatures cooling into the mid-80s through mid-week thanks to that cooler, less humid air mass. Most of the week looks rain free, putting us even more behind for the month of June. We're a little over an inch behind so far for the average monthly rain.