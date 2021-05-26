Cancel
San Jose, CA

Mass shooting at San Jose transportation hub, multiple people dead, shot

By Jeff Jones
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Multiple victims and multiple casualties have been reported at a San Jose light rail transportation hub. The suspect in the shooting is dead, police said and public safety is no longer a concern. That is the only information being released by authorities at this time. The shooting took place at the Valley Transportation Authority Control Center at 101 West Younger Avenue.

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

