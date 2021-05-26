Mass shooting at San Jose transportation hub, multiple people dead, shot

On Monday, June 7th, 2021 at approximately 11:26 AM, Police responded to a potential gunshot call, in the Oxford Village neighborhood located in the Farmington section of Egg Harbor Township. The victim/complainant reported hearing a “loud pop” and observed a small hole in the floor. Upon their arrival, Police were able to confirm that the hole in the floor was the result of a gunshot. Patrol quickly cleared the residence where they believed the gunshot had come from to ensure there was no injured party or parties. As a result of the investigation, it was determined that the firearm went off accidently as Nicholas Minella, 19 years of age from Pleasantville was handling the firearm near his head. No significant injuries were sustained by any party as a result of the gunshot.Further investigation by Egg Harbor Township Patrol Officers and Detectives resulted in the completion of two (2) search warrants along with two (2) arrested adults. Arrested as a result of the investigation was the aforementioned Nicholas Minella along with Gabriel Vega, 19 years of age from Egg Harbor Township. Both subjects were charged with numerous Weapons and CDS related offenses, and lodged in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.