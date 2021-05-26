Cancel
Congress & Courts

Joe Kennedy just dropped the most epic pro-gun commercial ever

By Jeff Jones
Posted by 
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Louisiana GOP Senator Joe Kennedy just dropped a gun rights advertisement that will have liberal America twitching and triggering. In the commercial, back by a disco beat, Kennedy says, “Folks, I believe that love is the answer. But you ought to own a handgun just in case.”. Attributions in this...

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

