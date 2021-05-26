Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Qatar pledges $500 million for postwar construction in Gaza

By Associated Press
Posted by 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CAIRO — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken jetted to Egypt and Jordan on Wednesday as he pressed ahead with a diplomatic mission aimed at shoring up a cease-fire that ended an 11-day war between Israel and the Gaza Strip’s ruling Hamas militant group. Blinken landed in Cairo a day...

chicago.suntimes.com
Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The hardest-working paper in America.

 https://chicago.suntimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mahmoud Abbas
Person
Dominic Raab
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamas#Gaza War#Palestinians#West Jerusalem#Iran#State#Twitter#Israelis#Islamic#The Palestinian Authority#British#Postwar Reconstruction#Gaza Strip#Palestinian Families#Peace Agreements#International Support#Country#Palestinian Protesters#Cease Fire Efforts#Key U S Allies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Qatar
Country
Palestine
News Break
Middle East
Country
Egypt
Related
MilitarySFGate

Palestinians say Israeli forces kill 3 in West Bank raid

JENIN, West Bank (AP) — Israeli troops shot and killed three Palestinians, including two security officers, in a shootout that erupted in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin during what appeared to be an Israeli arrest raid overnight, Palestinian officials said Thursday. Israel and the Palestinian Authority coordinate security...
Middle EastBBC

The dilemma of rebuilding Gaza without rearming Hamas

With long-range rockets, missile launchers and drones, Hamas fighters in camouflage gear have held parades across the Gaza Strip since the recent deadly fighting with Israel. They underscore the challenge for international donors wanting to help rebuild Gaza without rearming what is seen by the US, EU, Israel and others as a terrorist group.
Middle Eastsrnnews.com

Palestinian officials arrive in Egypt for talks ahead of planned meeting

GAZA/CAIRO (Reuters) -Palestinian leaders, including Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh and a delegation from President Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah party, arrived in Cairo on Tuesday for separate talks with Egyptian officials that aim to reinforce a ceasefire with Israel. Haniyeh’s visit came in response to a special invitation from Cairo, in advance...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

The West’s Nauseating “Post-Truth” Over the Gaza War

It is not just Turkey’s Islamist strongman, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who censors people. With big media brands in the “cradle of democracy” enthusiastically supporting terrorist thugocracies such as Hamas, the Western world is setting the wrong precedent for autocrats such as Erdoğan. He may well ask: If Israel is being crucified even by the West, what is wrong with our third-world antisemitism?
Protestsfloridianpress.com

Palestinian-Americans Chant Terror Group Hamas’ Call-to-Arms

Fort Lauderdale— The Federal courthouse was once again the scene of another protest by Palestinian-Americans against Israel. And while the protest was peaceful, protesters chanted the anti-semitic “from the river to the sea” call-to-arms by Palestinian activists and the terror groups Hamas and Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), which calls for the destruction of the State of Israel.
Middle EastCleveland Jewish News

Gantz to Hezbollah: War with Israel will cause ‘immense’ damage to Lebanon

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz issued a warning to Hezbollah on Monday, saying that the damage to Lebanon in any future war with Israel would be “immense.”. Speaking at an event marking Israel’s recognition of its 18-year presence in southern Lebanon as an official military campaign, Gantz said that such a war would be fought on Lebanese and not Israeli territory.”Lebanon needs to know that what Gaza experienced a few weeks ago is only the tip of the iceberg. The targets are ready. Those with rocket launchers hidden in their yards are putting their neighbors in jeopardy. Those who are armed by Iran and trying to operate in the aerial sphere—will be marked and shot down at the place of our choosing. The war that erupts from Lebanon—heaven forbid—will mostly take place on the enemy’s territory, and the damage to it will be immense, painful and comprehensive,” said Gantz.
ReligionThe Jewish Press

Hamas Leader: ‘God has Decreed We Must Attack Tel Aviv’

(Israel Hayom via JNS) Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, told a group of students and academics in Gaza on Saturday that the terrorist organization has the capability to demolish Tel Aviv and that Israel had only destroyed 3 percent of Gaza’s tunnel network during “Operation Guardian of the Walls” last month.
Middle Eastworldcapitaltimes.com

Re: Qatar: ‘We spent $1.4bn on rebuilding Gaza Strip’ – Middle East Monitor

Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on Friday denied Israeli claims that his country supported “terrorist” groups in the Gaza Strip, Sama News Agency reported. - Advertisement - During a financial conference held in Saint Petersburg, Russia, Al-Thani disclosed thatQatar spent $1.4 billion on rebuilding the Gaza Strip...
Advocacytri-lakestribune.net

Japan to extend up to $10 million to aid bomb-torn Gaza

Sisi said the discussions aim to avoid any escalation between Israel and Palestinians, reach comprehensive calm in the West Bank and Gaza, reconstruct the strip, and "build the Palestinian human". The text, which was presented by Pakistan on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, was debated during a special...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Qatar Offers Hamas-Ruled Gaza $500 Million to Rebuild

Qatar’s foreign minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, announced on Wednesday that the Gulf state would give $500 million to help rebuild the Gaza Strip after they launched an 11-day conflict with Israel. The hostilities began on May 10, when Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the Strip launched rockets...
Middle EastCenter for Strategic and International Studies

Israel and the Palestinians: From the Two-State Solution to Five Failed “States”

There is an important distinction between prediction and warning. No one can now predict how the current fighting between Israel and the Palestinians will end, or if it will even pause for a prolonged period – a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas can easily become the prelude to a new low-level, sporadic war of attrition or Intifada. History teaches all too well that any form of new agreement can become the prelude to new acts of political extremism and polarization – to acquiring new arms and defenses, taking new security measures, and creating forms of resistance and terrorism.