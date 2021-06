YUMA, Arizona – Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents rescued several migrants over the weekend who found themselves lost in the Sonoran Desert and out of water. On Friday evening, Wellton agents were contacted by C5, Mexico’s version of 911, about a call they received regarding three subjects who needed assistance in the desert. Agents responded to the grid coordinates provided through the 911 call and found two subjects approximately 35 miles southeast of Tacna, Arizona. One of the subjects, a 23-year-old male from Mexico, needed immediate life-saving medical attention and AeroCare life flight was requested. The other migrant, a 31-year-old male from Honduras, was in good health. AeroCare transported the Mexican male to a Phoenix-area hospital where he is still receiving care.