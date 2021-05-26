The Truth About Dave Dahl From Dave's Killer Bread

You know how the peanut is not actually a pea or a nut, but rather a legume? That's rather the deal with buckwheat also: It's not wheat, and in fact it's not really a grain at all. According to The Healthy, buckwheat is actually a seed — or at least the part of the plant you eat is a seed, anyway. Overall, buckwheat is what is called a "pseudo-cereal" or "pseudo-grain," which is to say a foodstuff wherein the seed is eaten more like a cereal grain despite not growing on a grass. You can compare buckwheat to a few other pseudo-cereals like quinoa or millet, both of which are usually treated more like a cereal grain (wheat, rice, or barley being the most common examples) despite not actually growing in the same manner.