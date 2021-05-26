Cancel
Edinburg, TX

Border Patrol Agents, Local Enforcement Partners Discover 82 Migrants in One Stash House

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 15 days ago
EDINBURG, TEXAS – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents discover 98 migrants in two stash houses, one containing 82 subjects. Yesterday morning, a residence suspected of harboring migrants was shut down by the combined efforts of RGV agents, Texas Department of Public Safety, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, and the Edinburg Police Department. When authorities arrived at the residence located in Edinburg, Texas, a male subject, along with 20 other subjects exited the front door. A total of 82 individuals, to include three unaccompanied children, were discovered in the home. The 82 subjects were determined to be migrants illegally present in the United States. The subjects are citizens of Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador. No caretaker was identified.

Shore News Network

Shore News Network

