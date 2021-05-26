Mark It Down, May 27

DADDY/DAUGHTER DANCE, Registration for Oxford Parks and Recreation’s 2021 Daddy Daughter Dance is now open. For those daddies who want to share that special moment with their precious daughter, now is the time to register. Have an awesome time with light dinner, music and dancing June 4 at the Public Works Building (127 Penn Ave., Oxford). The cost is $35 per couple (second child $5) Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Register at oxfordnc.recdesk.com or at the Recreation Office, 313 E. Spring St.