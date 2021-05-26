Cancel
Oxford, NC

Mark It Down, May 27

Henderson Daily Dispatch
 15 days ago

DADDY/DAUGHTER DANCE, Registration for Oxford Parks and Recreation’s 2021 Daddy Daughter Dance is now open. For those daddies who want to share that special moment with their precious daughter, now is the time to register. Have an awesome time with light dinner, music and dancing June 4 at the Public Works Building (127 Penn Ave., Oxford). The cost is $35 per couple (second child $5) Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Register at oxfordnc.recdesk.com or at the Recreation Office, 313 E. Spring St.

Oxford, NC
Henderson, NC
Henderson, NCHenderson Daily Dispatch

Church listings, May 15

Sunday — 9:30 a.m. Worship Service via conference call. Thursday — 7 p.m. Bible Study/Prayer Service via conference call. Saturday, May 22 — 7 p.m. Sunday School via conference call. To join us for the listed services, please dial 720-740-9863, access code 6243018. Carey Baptist Church. 1295 Carey Chapel Road,...
Oxford, NCPosted by
Oxford Journal

Job alert: These jobs are open in Oxford

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Oxford: 1. Sales Representative-High Commission; 2. Entry Level Positions - Hiring This Week - Customer Service; 3. Driver with Cargo/Sprinter Van / Minivan / SM Box Truck; 4. Client Benefit Specialist; 5. Shipping Receiving Specialist; 6. Sales Consultant - Sales Representative - Now Hiring Remote Sales; 7. Remote Sales- No Cold Calls, Work From Home 100K+ First Year; 8. CDL-A Independent Contractor OTR Truck Driver; 9. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/15/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 10. Entry Level Sales - Insurance (Virtual) (Work From Home);
Oxford, NCHenderson Daily Dispatch

Oxford Prep announces new members of the Order of the Griffins

OXFORD — On Monday, May 10, Oxford Preparatory School inducted 12 new members into the Order of the Griffins. Membership in the order is open only to rising seventh graders, and is based on the student's academic performance and their demonstration of how they meet the Oxford Prep mission of commitment to service, appreciation of the arts and call to leadership.
Norlina, NCwarrenrecord.com

Norlina resident: Beware of strangers offering work

A Norlina woman who did not want to be identified warns the public, especially senior citizens, to beware of strangers who offer to inspect and repair roofing work that they claim to be their own. She told the newspaper that a man, accompanied by his girlfriend or wife, recently approached...
Vance County, NCHenderson Daily Dispatch

United Way taking applications for 2021 grants

HENDERSON — The United Way of Vance County grant application process for 2021 is now open. The group is accepting grant applications, beginning now through June 11, 2021, from local nonprofit agencies that seek to provide assistance to disadvantaged citizens in Vance and Warren counties in the areas of basic needs, health and education.
Oxford, NCPosted by
Henderson Daily Dispatch

Krupa commits to Catawba College

OXFORD — J.F. Webb High School standout track and field athlete Alyssa Krupa signed her letter of intent to continue her career at Catawba College in a special ceremony at the school on Wednesday afternoon. When Krupa began attending J.F. Webb four years ago, she never imagined that she would...
Oxford, NCHenderson Daily Dispatch

Masonic Home receives grant to implement new model of care

OXFORD — The Masonic Home for Children at Oxford had received a $43,333 grant from the Triangle North Healthcare Foundation to implement the first year of a trauma-informed care model through Cornell University, Child and Residential Experiences. “The gracious support of [Triangle North] has allowed us to implement a model...