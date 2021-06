Being second in line to the British throne behind his father, Prince Charles, must be a daunting task for Prince William, Duke of Cambridge. But like his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William approaches his role with grace and composure, and for that, he’s achieved great popularity among the people. A recent British poll found 61 percent of the public have a positive opinion of him, ranking him second among royals after his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth—however, his mother, Princess Diana, thought Harry would make a better king than William. What’s behind Prince William’s reserved and somewhat serious manner? Find out some little-known facts and insider info about the beloved Prince.