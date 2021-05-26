At the Farmers Market: Ready for Memorial Day

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, just north of Oxford. Stainless Steel appliances in kitchen. Washer/Dryer & Refrigerator included. This home will be turn key and ready for you to move in!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Penny Rogers, Northern Point Realty LLC at 919-693-7657</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwVHJpYW5nbGUlMjBNTFMlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtVFJJQU5HTEUtMjM2NzA4NiUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Completely RENOVATED 1886 Winston Landis House w/ 3.31ACS in Town! Main home has 5599SF w/ 4BR/2 Full Baths +Powder Bath on each floor; Large OPEN Kitchen, breakfast + gathering Rm built 2003; Master BRs on each floor+18.7x14.8 MASTER WIC;9 Decorative FPs w/ DR FP usable; 23x20 Screened porch! Massive Backyd; Guest Cottage w/586SF includes Bedroom open to Den + Full Kitchen w/new appliances, 12x8 Deck and 10x10 patio! Updates since purchase and floor plan in documents!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Tracy Dozier, C-21 Hancock Properties at 919-693-2257</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwVHJpYW5nbGUlMjBNTFMlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtVFJJQU5HTEUtMjM3MTQ5OSUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Fabulous new construction plan! Open 1st floor layout with luxury vinyl plank floors & a gas log FP. Gourmet kit w/Granite c/tops, island, SS appliances, open dining area, & a pantry closet. 1st floor master suite has a HUGE 10' WI-closet & double vanity in the bath. 2nd floor guest bedrooms have WI-closets & a full bath w/a double vanity. The bonus/rec room is finished & has 2 separate WI-storage/attic spaces. Large deck, 2 car garage, covered front porch, & 1.119 acres! CALL WALLACE PEIFFER 919-302-1215<p><strong>For open house information, contact Wallace Peiffer, Coldwell Banker Advantage at 180-027-45345</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwVHJpYW5nbGUlMjBNTFMlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtVFJJQU5HTEUtMjMzMjE4NCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> 4 bedroom 2 Bath all brick home in Oxford on a corner lot . Level lot is approximately 1.3 acres located away from town but close to I-85 , restaurants, shopping and within minutes of medical facilities . Master bedroom down and another bedroom also downstairs . Hardwoods in family room , den and both bedrooms downstairs. Hardwoods in both bedrooms upstairs and a full bath . Some renovations over the past few years . Basement has sump pump .<p><strong>For open house information, contact Ellen Padgett, A New Day Realty, LLC at 704-490-5554</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwVHJpYW5nbGUlMjBNTFMlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtVFJJQU5HTEUtMjM3MzIwNyUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>