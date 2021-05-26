Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oxford, NC

At the Farmers Market: Ready for Memorial Day

By Janis Daniel Oxford Farmers Market
Henderson Daily Dispatch
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oxford Farmers market is your one-stop shopping place. Since everything we sell is either homemade or homegrown by our vendors, you know exactly where everything is coming from. Market hours are every Saturday from 7 a.m. until noon. With this being Memorial Day weekend, be sure to thank our...

www.hendersondispatch.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oxford, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Cakes#Food Drink#Memorial Day Weekend#Flowers And Plants#Tingen Farms#Oxford Farmers Market#Market Hours#Seasonal Plants#Stew Beef#Apple Pies#Roasts#Banana Nut Breads#Free Range Eggs#Jellies#Turnip Salad#Dish Towels#Gardening Issues#Pickles#Collards#Dish Cloths
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
CVS
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Oxford, NCHenderson Daily Dispatch

At the Farmers Market: Strawberries from Christmas Place Farms

OXFORD — This week has presented a lot of temperature fluctuations, along with rain and sunshine. The veggies are slowly growing in the fertile soil and will soon be making their way to the Oxford Farmers Market. Meanwhile the greens and cold weather crops are there for your dining pleasure.
Oxford, NCPosted by
Oxford Journal

Take a look at these homes for sale in Oxford

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, just north of Oxford. Stainless Steel appliances in kitchen. Washer/Dryer & Refrigerator included. This home will be turn key and ready for you to move in!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Penny Rogers, Northern Point Realty LLC at 919-693-7657</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwVHJpYW5nbGUlMjBNTFMlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtVFJJQU5HTEUtMjM2NzA4NiUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Completely RENOVATED 1886 Winston Landis House w/ 3.31ACS in Town! Main home has 5599SF w/ 4BR/2 Full Baths +Powder Bath on each floor; Large OPEN Kitchen, breakfast + gathering Rm built 2003; Master BRs on each floor+18.7x14.8 MASTER WIC;9 Decorative FPs w/ DR FP usable; 23x20 Screened porch! Massive Backyd; Guest Cottage w/586SF includes Bedroom open to Den + Full Kitchen w/new appliances, 12x8 Deck and 10x10 patio! Updates since purchase and floor plan in documents!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Tracy Dozier, C-21 Hancock Properties at 919-693-2257</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwVHJpYW5nbGUlMjBNTFMlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtVFJJQU5HTEUtMjM3MTQ5OSUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Fabulous new construction plan! Open 1st floor layout with luxury vinyl plank floors & a gas log FP. Gourmet kit w/Granite c/tops, island, SS appliances, open dining area, & a pantry closet. 1st floor master suite has a HUGE 10' WI-closet & double vanity in the bath. 2nd floor guest bedrooms have WI-closets & a full bath w/a double vanity. The bonus/rec room is finished & has 2 separate WI-storage/attic spaces. Large deck, 2 car garage, covered front porch, & 1.119 acres! CALL WALLACE PEIFFER 919-302-1215<p><strong>For open house information, contact Wallace Peiffer, Coldwell Banker Advantage at 180-027-45345</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwVHJpYW5nbGUlMjBNTFMlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtVFJJQU5HTEUtMjMzMjE4NCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> 4 bedroom 2 Bath all brick home in Oxford on a corner lot . Level lot is approximately 1.3 acres located away from town but close to I-85 , restaurants, shopping and within minutes of medical facilities . Master bedroom down and another bedroom also downstairs . Hardwoods in family room , den and both bedrooms downstairs. Hardwoods in both bedrooms upstairs and a full bath . Some renovations over the past few years . Basement has sump pump .<p><strong>For open house information, contact Ellen Padgett, A New Day Realty, LLC at 704-490-5554</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwVHJpYW5nbGUlMjBNTFMlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtVFJJQU5HTEUtMjM3MzIwNyUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>
Oxford, NCPosted by
Oxford Journal

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Oxford

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Oxford: 1. Sales Representative-High Commission; 2. Class A Company Truck Drivers - Top Pay - Local, Regional, OTR; 3. Customer Service / Remote Sales; 4. Project Executive; 5. Working From Home Sales Position - Mortgage Protection jp101; 6. Medical-Surgical Travel Nurse RN - $1800 per week in NC; 7. Sales Development Representative - SaaS, Cyber Security; 8. Office Administrator/ Dispatcher; 9. Driver with Cargo/Sprinter Van / Minivan / SM Box Truck; 10. Client Benefit Specialist;
Oxford, NCPosted by
Henderson Daily Dispatch

Local residents deal with gas shortage

OXFORD — In the days following the cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline, residents all around North Carolina have been forced to deal with mounting shortages at gas stations. The Valero gas station on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Oxford was one of the locations on Wednesday that still had...