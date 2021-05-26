Cancel
Crookston, MN

Crookston area student graduates and Dean’s list recipients

Crookston Daily Times
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents named to Spring Semester 2021 Dean's List at UMN Crookston. Students named to the spring semester 2021 Dean's List were announced recently by the Office of the Registrar. The U of M Crookston is one of the most respected career-oriented, technology-based universities in the nation. To qualify for a...

www.crookstontimes.com
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Minnesota Stateifallsjournal.com

Local student recognized

Kaitlin Stallard, International Falls, is among the 700 graduates of the 2021 spring semester of Minnesota State Community and Technical College, with campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena. Stallard graduated with an associate of applied science in dental hygiene. As a member of the Minnesota State system,...
Minnesota Statekroxam.com

KATY CHAPMAN HELPS OUT THE U OF MINNESOTA TRANSDISCIPLINARY COLLABORATION

The University of Minnesota transdisciplinary collaboration recently received a $12,000 grant to create spaces, events, and activities to showcase the indigenous culture and the environment. University of Minnesota Crookston’s (UMC) Katy Chapman Ph.D., Math, Science, and Technology; will help launch, along with three faculty members of the University of Minnesota...
Crookston, MNCrookston Daily Times

Crookston wins East Grand Forks Meet with lowest score of season

The Crookston girls' golf team followed up its best round of the season in even better fashion. On what coach Jeff Perreault called a beautiful day for golf, the Pirates won the East Grand Forks Invitational on Monday at Valley Golf Course by posting a team score of 390 (98 over par), finishing 29 strokes ahead of second-place East Grand Forks. They also beat Section 8AA foes Roseau (431) and Thief River Falls (444).
East Grand Forks, MNkroxam.com

CROOKSTON GIRL’S GOLF COMPETES AT THE EAST GRAND FORKS INVITATIONAL

The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Golf squad is coming off their best scoring of the season where they finished 4th of 9 teams at the Fosston Invitational that was played at the Bemidji Town and Country Club last week with a team score of under 400! They will try to keep improving when they participate at the East Grand Forks Green Wave Invitational at the Valley Golf Course in East Grand Forks. The field is expected to go off at 9:30 AM.
Minnesota Statefarmforum.net

Pair of UMN Crookston students named 2021 MAELC Minnesota Teach Ag Ambassadors

CROOKSTON, Minn. — UMN Crookston Ag Education students were recently recognized by the Minnesota Agricultural Education Leadership Council as two 2021 Minnesota Teach Ag Ambassadors. Sophomores Britton Fuglseth and Faith Kowalke were chosen along with four others from Minnesota institutions that train future agriculture teachers. This program works to address...
Crookston, MNCrookston Daily Times

Pirate girls first, boys third at True North Conference meet

THIEF RIVER FALLS — The Crookston boys' and girls' track and field teams competed at the True North Conference meet at the Multi-Events Center Saturday. With eight teams on the girls' side and seven on the boys' side, it was the Pirates' largest competition of the season. The Crookston girls...
Thief River Falls, MNCrookston Daily Times

Pirates finish fifth in Thief River Falls and Roseau

The Crookston boys' golf team competed at two meets over the weekend, the Thief River Falls Invitational on Friday and the Roseau Invitational on Saturday. The Pirates finished fifth out of five teams in Thief River Falls, firing a 72-above-par 360. They finished fifth at the six-team Roseau meet with a score of 355, 71 strokes above par.
Crookston, MNCrookston Daily Times

Superintendent Olson: Updates on mask mandates, graduation and next year

Here are a couple of updates from Crookston Public Schools:. Mask Mandate in Schools: As you no doubt have heard, the mask mandate in Minnesota has just been dropped for the general public. The mask mandate however, has not been dropped for schools. Minnesota Schools are requiring masks through the end of this school year while in school buildings or on school transportation.
Crookston, MNCrookston Daily Times

Crookston dance team holding tryouts

The Crookston High School dance team will be holding tryouts on Tuesday, May 25 and Thursday, May 27 at the Just For Kix Studio on Main Street. The tryouts are open to all incoming students in seventh through 12th grade. No prior dance experience is required, and every dancer is guaranteed to make a team.
Crookston, MNCrookston Daily Times

Letter: BLC – Crookston celebrates Skilled Nursing Care Week

Ashley Melsa, volunteer coordinator, Benedictine Living Community – Crookston. Over the past year, despite the challenges of the pandemic, skilled care centers and their staff have shown an incredible and steadfast commitment to caring for and ensuring the safety of their residents. That is why Benedictine Living Community Crookston is thrilled to celebrate our heroic staff, residents, and their loved ones during National Skilled Nursing Care Week (NSNCW) beginning on Mother’s Day, May 9, through Saturday, May 15.
Crookston, MNkroxam.com

Russel James LaChance – Time of Service Announcement

Russel James LaChance, 81, of Crookston, MN, passed away at the Altru Hospital in Grand Forks on Tuesday morning, November 24, 2020, after a brief illness. The Mass of Christian Burial for Russel LaChance will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 22, 2021, in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Crookston with The Very Rev. Vincent Miller, presiding. Visitation with the family will be for one hour prior to the funeral. Masks will be required and social distancing observed. The Funeral will be live-streamed by logging on to www.crookstoncathedral.com, going to funerals/burials, and clicking on the prompt to view Russel’s service. Military Honors will be provided by the U.S. Air Force Honors Team and the Crookston Veterans Council and inurnment will take place in the Calvary Cemetery, Crookston.
Crookston, MNkroxam.com

CROOKSTON VISITOR’S BUREAU AWARDS FIRST GRANT, CONTINUES TO GROW

The Crookston Visitor’s Bureau met Thursday morning, awarding its first grant since the organization became its own entity. Board Chair Nell DeBoer said the board was eager to award the grant for Ox Cart Days. “We did give our very first grant out to – no, surprise – Ox Cart Days for the full $3,000,” said DeBoer. “Comments immediately from I’d say everyone were – absolutely; no brainer; this is the premier event we have – there were some that felt Ox Cart Days should get more but $3,000 is the high-end of that for our grants right now. They have a lot of really good marketing they are going to do with that $3,000. Jess Bengtson was with us by phone today and said it is 100 percent full on. We are following the guidelines with Minnesota State Fair and there should be no restrictions as of July 1. We were excited to be a part of that as far as giving the grant to the Ox Cart Days. Right now, until the website is up, if anybody is interested in getting any of the grant information, requirements, and a form you can get us at crookstoncvb@gmail.com and we will send you the information.”
Minnesota StateCrookston Daily Times

Community Action Month proclaimed in Minnesota, and Crookston

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has proclaimed May “Community Action Month.” At this week’s Crookston City Council meeting, Mayor Dale Stainbrook followed suit, declaring Community Action Month in Crookston and presenting the proclamation to Tri-Valley Opportunity Council, Inc. CEO Jason Carlson. In Minnesota, Community Action Agencies have worked tirelessly over the...
Crookston, MNCrookston Daily Times

Pirates fall to Hibbing and Grand Rapids

The Crookston boys’ tennis team took on Grand Rapids and Hibbing at the Grand Rapids triangular on Tuesday afternoon. The Pirates fell to the Bluejackets, 4-3, winning all three doubles points, and were shut out by the host Thunderhawks, 7-0, in their second match. Crookston fell to 2-16 on the...