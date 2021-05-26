Crookston area student graduates and Dean’s list recipients

The Crookston Visitor’s Bureau met Thursday morning, awarding its first grant since the organization became its own entity. Board Chair Nell DeBoer said the board was eager to award the grant for Ox Cart Days. “We did give our very first grant out to – no, surprise – Ox Cart Days for the full $3,000,” said DeBoer. “Comments immediately from I’d say everyone were – absolutely; no brainer; this is the premier event we have – there were some that felt Ox Cart Days should get more but $3,000 is the high-end of that for our grants right now. They have a lot of really good marketing they are going to do with that $3,000. Jess Bengtson was with us by phone today and said it is 100 percent full on. We are following the guidelines with Minnesota State Fair and there should be no restrictions as of July 1. We were excited to be a part of that as far as giving the grant to the Ox Cart Days. Right now, until the website is up, if anybody is interested in getting any of the grant information, requirements, and a form you can get us at crookstoncvb@gmail.com and we will send you the information.”