I paused, one leg still perched over the brake pedal, the other already baking in the sun-barren expanse of concrete and despair that is the Walmart parking lot. The mask – the one that makes the bottom half of my face look like a Ralph Steadman interpretation of R2D2’s visage and which I keep stuffed in the catch-all hole in the car door – dangled from my hand waiting for me to stretch it over my nose and mouth, same as I had dozens, if not hundreds, of times since the pandemic began.