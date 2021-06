DANDRIDGE — Susan Johnson took the pitcher’s circle on a clear mission — to retain the league tournament title. She and the Bandits had been in this spot before, literally and figuratively. Like last season, the Bandits bounced back from a 13-run loss in the first title game to win the if-necessary championship. With a 5-2 triumph over the Bombers, the Bandits repeated as South Jefferson Little League Senior Softball tournament champions.