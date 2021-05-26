Fox Repeats TV Season Victory in 18-49 Demo; CBS Continues Total Viewers Win Streak

James Lamont DuBose has inspired, educated, and uplifted black communities with his innovative vision. Now, he's also hoping to help them find a voice in entertainment. Debuting in early 2020, Fox Soul is a digital television network targeted specifically to African Americans. Using the motto "Our Voice, Our Truth", the groundbreaking streaming service features both original and syndicated programs. Shows run four hours each day, mixing original content with existing programs from affiliated stations in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and other urban markets. Head of Programming James Lamont DuBose promises in-depth and unfiltered discussion of politics, faith, pop culture, and even personal advice. The free, ad-supported channel aspires to celebrate black culture and highlight real topics within African American audiences.