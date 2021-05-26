Zack Snyder Confirms Who Would Have Played Batman If Ben Affleck Passed
A new interview with Justice League and Army of the Dead director Zack Snyder reveals who he would've cast as Batman, if not Ben Affleck. Snyder was reminiscing about getting his start in Warner Bros. DC movie universe; he recalled that there was a brief moment of casting uncertainty between when his Batman vs. Superman sequel to Man of Steel was announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2013, and Ben Affleck officially signed on as Batman, months later. While the question of who would be Snyder's Batman hung in the air, there was one particular actor that the filmmaker was focused on, besides Affleck.comicbook.com