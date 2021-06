BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New Yorkers who were up early were able to watch a celestial sunrise like many had never seen before Thursday morning. As expected, a solar eclipse took place the morning of Thursday, June 10, 2021. Even though Buffalo was not within the path of totality, the region was close enough to it to view a partial solar eclipse. And because of other regional weather patterns and this partial eclipse's path, Buffalo ended up being one of the best places in the entire country to view this solar eclipse!