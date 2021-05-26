Special Weather Statement issued for Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains, Wind River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 09:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-26 10:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. If on or near Pilot Butte Reservoir or Ocean Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains; Wind River Basin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL HOT SPRINGS AND CENTRAL FREMONT COUNTIES UNTIL 1030 AM MDT At 952 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking some strong thunderstorms near Morton, or 8 miles southwest of Pavillion, moving northeast at 40 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm, along with brief heavy rain This strong thunderstorm will be near Kinnear around 1000 AM MDT. Pavillion and Ocean Lake around 1005 AM MDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Midvale.