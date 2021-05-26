Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rabun County, GA

Multiple Structure Fires in Rabun County on Sunday and Monday

By Chad Dorsett
sky963.com
 16 days ago

Rabun County Fire Services responded to multiple structure fires in the county on Sunday, May 23, and Monday, May 24, says Assistant Fire Chief Justin Upchurch. “Rabun County Fire Services responded to a report of a structure fire at 137 Marsen Knob Drive in the Vista Ridge Apartment Complex at 2:29pm on May 23. Stations 1, 5, and 12 responded to the initial alarm. The 911 caller advised that vehicles and the woods were on fire behind the residence and that the structure had also caught fire. Engine 1 and Tanker 1 arrived to an approximate 1600 square foot single-family dwelling with 2 vehicles on fire as well as the rear of the structure well involved. An offensive fire attack was begun but once the fire breached the roof, crews were backed out and a defensive attack started. Ladder 1 arrived and its elevated waterway was used to flow water onto the fire through the roof. Stations 6 and 9 as well as the Otto, NC FD were requested for manpower. The fire was brought under control in approximately 45 minutes with fire personnel remaining on scene until 6:12pm. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. There were no injuries reported and no one was home at the time of the fire. The Red Cross is assisting the occupants. On Monday, May 24, at 4:55pm, Fire Stations 1, 5, and 12 responded to a structure fire at 354 Electric Avenue in Mountain City. The first arriving crews arrived to a single-family dwelling with smoke showing from the eaves. Fire was found in a void space in the attic area and extinguished quickly. The unoccupied dwelling appeared to be going through a remodel. The fire is currently under investigation. The house sustained moderate heat and water damage. That same night, at 8:25pm, Stations 1, 5, and the Otto, NC FD were dispatched to a structure fire at 563 Shadow Mountain Drive in the Wynngate subdivision off Ledford Road in Dillard. Engine 1 arrived on scene to a fire on a deck that had been mostly extinguished by the homeowner. The fire appeared to have started below the deck with the cause being undetermined at this time. The main part of the house did not sustain any damage. Engine 1, Engine 5, and Tanker 5 completed extinguishment and remained on scene to check for any extension and hotspots.” Fortunately, there were no injuries reported at the three fires.

sky963.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mountain City, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Rabun County, GA
Government
City
Dillard, GA
Local
Georgia Accidents
County
Rabun County, GA
Local
Georgia Cars
Rabun County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fires#Fire Stations#Accident#Apartment Complex#Square Foot#City Services#Red Square#The Red Cross#Wynngate#Marsen Knob Drive#Electric Avenue#Tanker#Fire Personnel#Fire Chief#Crews#Ledford Road#Nc Fd#Vehicles#Home#Woods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Red Cross
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

2 state troopers hit in Downtown Connector construction zone

Two Georgia State Patrol troopers were injured Sunday morning while working in a construction zone on the Downtown Connector in Midtown Atlanta. The first trooper was hit about 2 a.m. while helping an officer with the motor carrier compliance division, and the second was hit while investigating the first crash, according to the GSP. The crashes occurred on the ramp from I-75 South to I-85 North at the Brookwood split.
Georgia StateMoultrie Observer

Brooks County boy hit by car dies

VALDOSTA — A Brooks County juvenile was killed late Saturday when he was hit by a car, according to the Georgia State Patrol. At about 11 p.m., troopers were dispatched to Loch Laurel Road near its intersection with Torree Pines Lane, a patrol crash report said. A car driven by...
Rabun County, GAsky963.com

Upgrades set for Rabun County Redundancy Water Main

Upgrades are scheduled for the Rabun County Redundancy Water Main, says Rabun County Water and Sewer General Manager Brendan Thompson. “Our redundancy line is a 12-inch duct line water main that we are designing, basically from the Golf Course to Yorkhouse Road. The two big issues that I updated the Board on was the addition of a phase 3 design, which would bring an extension from Wolffork Baptist Church down to U.S. 441, which would make us have a complete loop on the north end and help feed that redundancy line. Also, we had done all of our utility locations. So, we are moving forward with our alignment. Our big kind of hold-up on that project right now is making sure that we get the latest plans from the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) and finding out what their exact schedule is. So, we are moving forward with that but with the understanding that GDOT still has to get us some information. It’s a really good project. I’m really happy to be working on that one.” The timetable for the project will be announced in the coming months.
Clayton, GAsky963.com

General Manager gives Monthly Report to RCWSA

General Manager Brenden Thompson gave his monthly report to the Rabun County Water and Sewer Authority (RCWSA) for April 2021 at this week’s meeting. “The April 2021 ending balance on the RCWSA Operating Bank Account is $59,463.62. For the South Water System, the April 2021 water bill has been delivered to the City of Clayton. The unit rate is $3.19 per 1,000 gallons beginning in July 2020. The water bill amount is $85,896.09. Please note that the billing methodology agreed to by contract between RCWSA and the City of Clayton was implemented on August 1, 2019. Lake Rabun WTP pumped to distribution system volume for March 2021 was 33,632,000 gallons. Pumped to distribution system volume for April 2021 was 32,160,000 gallons, which is a decrease of 1,472,000 gallons or -4.4% from March 2021 to April 2021. Pumped to distribution system volume for April 2020 was 32,158,000 gallons; an increase of 2,000 gallons or .006% from April 2020 to April 2021. The City of Clayton’s April 2020 volume was 29,154,103 gallons. The City of Clayton’s April 2021 volume was 26,926,674 gallons. A decrease of 2,227,429 gallons or -7.6% decrease. Customers’ April 2021 meter readings were done on April 26, 2021. Bills were sent out on April 30, 2021. No new taps for the month of April 2021. Unaccounted for water volume for the month of April 2021 was 18.2%. Please note that the RCWSA staff is aware of a problem (slow reading) with the Golf Course water meter and has taken measures to repair and recalibrate the meter. For the North Water System, Little Tennessee WTP pumped to the distribution system for March 2021 was 14,357,000 gallons. Pumped to distribution system volume for April 2021 was 14,950,000 gallons; an increase of 593,000 gallons or 4.1% from March 2021 to April 2021. Customers’ April 2021 meter readings were done on April 26, 2021. Bills were sent out on April 30, 2021. No new taps for the month of April 2021. Unaccounted for water volume for the month of April 2021 was 6.2%.” At the Rabun County Water Reclamation Facility and Collection System, regular preventive maintenance on motors and machinery continues, grass mowing, seeding, fertilizing, and weed-eating is underway, and fire hydrant maintenance and valve exercising is ongoing.
Rabun County, GAsky963.com

Careers available in Rabun County Government

There are current career opportunities available with Rabun County Government. Interested parties should contact Human Resources Director Linda Ramey at the Rabun County Courthouse for an application. The Rabun Arena has a full-time position. Candidates must be able to work weekends. The Roads Department seeks truck drivers and road workers. E911 has openings for dispatcher, fire service staff, paramedic, and EMT. The Rabun County Sheriff’s Office has Detention Center openings.