"There’s a reason dishes like potato salad, macaroni salad, and coleslaw have been around for ages and ages," Ree Drummond says. "When made well, they really are perfectly delicious." The same can be said for Instant Pot potato salad, our newest version of the classic BBQ side. It has all the elements of the summer dish: tender potatoes, crunchy celery, tangy pickles and hard-boiled eggs, all covered in a creamy dressing. The real time-saver, though, is that the eggs are cooked in the Instant Pot along with the potatoes, so you can check two things off your list at the same time. Win-win!