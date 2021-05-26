GDOT suspends Construction-Related Lane Closures during Memorial Day Weekend

To ease potential Memorial Day weekend traffic congestion, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will suspend construction-related lane closures on interstates and major state routes starting at noon on Friday, May 28, and continuing to 5am on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Motorists should be aware that crews may still be working nearby. This particular holiday weekend is considered to be one of the state’s heaviest travel times. Traffic deaths are up, and Georgia DOT continues to urge all drivers to Drive Alert Arrive Alive. That means no matter how far they travel drivers should always be sure to buckle up, stay off their mobile devices, and drive alert. These simple changes in driving behavior can prevent crashes and improve safety on our roadways. While traveling through Georgia, please remember that our rest area and welcome center restrooms are open. From time to time, a rest area facility may be closed temporarily for service. We ask the traveling public to be cognizant of social distancing when visiting rest areas and welcome centers. Motorists needing HERO assistance in metro Atlanta or CHAMP service on highways in other regions should call 511 to reach the Traffic Management Center, Georgia DOT’s primary center for incident management. Operators provide real-time statewide information on Georgia’s interstates and state routes, including traffic conditions, incidents, lane closures, and delays due to inclement weather. Callers can transfer to operators to request assistance or report incidents 24 hours a day, seven days a week. More information is available at www.511ga.org.