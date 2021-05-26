Georgia Power encourages Customers review Rate Plans as Temperatures heat up

With temperatures across Georgia climbing, Georgia Power is reminding customers to review their current rate plan ahead of summer heat to help ensure they are enrolled in the one that best fits their energy usage. The company offers a variety of flexible and customizable rate plans to minimize the impact of higher temperatures and increased energy use on electric bills. Ensuring that you are on the most economical rate plan for your use is one of the most effective ways to keep your energy costs low. Customers can explore Georgia Power rate plans at www.GeorgiaPower.com/Pricing.