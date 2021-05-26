Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Georgia Power encourages Customers review Rate Plans as Temperatures heat up

By Chad Dorsett
sky963.com
 2021-05-26

With temperatures across Georgia climbing, Georgia Power is reminding customers to review their current rate plan ahead of summer heat to help ensure they are enrolled in the one that best fits their energy usage. The company offers a variety of flexible and customizable rate plans to minimize the impact of higher temperatures and increased energy use on electric bills. Ensuring that you are on the most economical rate plan for your use is one of the most effective ways to keep your energy costs low. Customers can explore Georgia Power rate plans at www.GeorgiaPower.com/Pricing.

sky963.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia Power#Summer Heat#Www#Georgiapower Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Environment
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Environmenttribuneledgernews.com

Over 6,000 PGE customers lose power amid record heat wave

More than 6,300 Portland General Electric customers were hit with power outages this weekend as the city’s all-time high temperature climbed to 112 degrees late Sunday afternoon, according to PGE data. The updated figures from PGE come after Portland topped its previous temperature record of 107 degrees — set in...
Issaquah, WAPosted by
KING 5

Thousands lose power around Puget Sound as temperatures heat up

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — As temperatures continue to climb in western Washington, some are dealing with power outages. In Issaquah Sunday, power became a problem around 1:30 in the afternoon for Maria Smith. "The electricity went off, and so it is quickly getting warmer and warmer,” said Smith. She said the...
Energy IndustryAmarillo Globe-Times

Xcel Energy provides options for higher summer bills

Xcel Energy is encouraging customers to get in touch with its customer agents to discuss options for bill payments if they’re concerned about summer electricity bills that have likely risen because of recent bouts of extreme heat. Air conditioners are a chief driver of electricity consumption as they work overtime...
EnvironmentWTOP

DC activates heat emergency plan as temperatures rise over the weekend

The first official weekend of summer looks to make its presence felt with intense heat, and the District is responding accordingly. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser will put the heat emergency plan into effect on Sunday as temperatures are expected to rise. The plan opens cooling centers for residents seeking relief from the heat and will be active through Wednesday.
Hartford County, CTNBC Connecticut

Heat Advisory: Temperatures Surging into the 90s

A Heat Advisory has been issued for Hartford county for heat index (feels like) temperatures in the middle to upper 90s. Temperatures on Sunday will rise into the upper 80s and low 90s with dew point values near 70 degrees. Even warmer weather will arrive by Monday with inland high...
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Georgia Power Recognized Nationally As A "Most Trusted Brand" In The Utility Industry

ATLANTA, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Residential customers have rated Georgia Power as a "Most Trusted Brand" according to a study by industry-leading analysts in the energy sector. The company was ranked among top utilities based on communication effectiveness, customer focus, community support, reliable quality, environmental dedication and company reputation in the 2021 Cogent Syndicated Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Residential study from Escalent.
Economyachrnews.com

Budderfly Adds HVAC Replacement and Maintenance to its Energy Efficiency-as-a-Service

SHELTON, Conn. — Budderfly announced the company is adding complete HVAC unit replacement and associated ongoing maintenance to its EEaaS (energy efficiency as a service) offering. The new offering extends the company’s no upfront cost, multi-component energy optimization program to cover aging and inefficient packaged HVAC units up to 25 tons.
Minneapolis, MNWDIO-TV

Xcel Energy drops plan for new gas power plant in Becker

MINNEAPOLIS - Xcel Energy has scrubbed plans for an $800 million natural gas plant in Becker in the face of criticism from environmental and clean energy groups. Instead, the Minneapolis-based company said Friday it now plans to build two smaller natural gas plants - one each in southwestern Minnesota and North Dakota - at less than half the cost of the Becker plant.
EnvironmentThe Suburban Times

PSE offers hot weather tips as temperatures heat up

Puget Sound Energy is encouraging customers to be more energy conscious as temperatures heat up over the next few days. Across its service area, PSE’s electric infrastructure is currently performing well, and energy usage is being monitored closely. Over the years, power consumption has risen during the summertime as customers...
Energy Industrymicrogridknowledge.com

In Landmark Feat, Australian Community Microgrid Runs on 100% Solar

Onslow, a remote town in Western Australia, got all its electricity for 80 minutes from solar power, a first-ever feat that shows how an advanced microgrid controller and a distributed energy resources management system (DERMS) can help communities use increasing amounts of renewable energy without grid stability issues, according to the Horizon Power, a regional utility, and PXiSE, a grid management company.
Vale, ORmalheurenterprise.com

HEAT WAVE: Temperatures will begin to ramp up this weekend, approaching records

Vale residents beat the heat with their water aerobics class on Wednesday. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise) The National Weather Service is anticipating record-breaking heat next week for Malheur County, issuing an Excessive Heat Warning that begins Sunday morning and goes through Thursday night. Friday’s temperature is predicted to remain relatively the...
El Paso, TXkgrt.com

No Rate Hike for Utility Customers Yet

There is no electric bill rate hike for El Paso utility customers, at least not yet. The city council voted unanimously yesterday not to have a rate hike go into effect for El Paso Electric users. The rate increase is now postponed from the original date of July 6th. Council members will meet to come up with the new rate on October 4th, which if approved will become effective November 3rd.
Raleigh County, WVPosted by
The Register-Herald

Hotel rates encouraging

Raleigh County lodging occupancy rates for April and May have bounced back to nearly the pre-Covid rates, Visit Southern West Virginia Executive Director Lisa Strader reported to Raleigh County Commission on Tuesday. "Hotels are coming back," Strader said during the regular meeting. Hotels had struggled through 2020, when the National...
Spokane, WAKING-5

How to save on your energy bill when temperatures heat up

SPOKANE, Wash — The easiest way to keep your home cool is to prevent it from heating up in the first place. Good insulation, caulking, and weather stripping can help control the temperature inside your home. Shade trees, overhangs and awnings can also help. There are plenty of ways to...
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Georgia Power Offers Energy Efficiency Programs, Tips To Help Customers As Summer Officially Begins

ATLANTA, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As residents across the state welcome the first official week of summer, Georgia Power encourages customers to take action to minimize the impact of higher temperatures and increased energy use on electric bills. The company provides information and energy efficiency programs that help give customers the options they need to reduce energy use and save money every day.