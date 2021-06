RICHMOND, Calif. — Three people are dead and five others hurt after gunfire erupted during a party in Richmond, California, on Father’s Day, authorities said. According to KGO, the shooting occurred shortly before 11 p.m. PDT Sunday on Dunn Avenue. Police arrived to find at least eight shooting victims, including three who died and one in critical condition. Authorities described the remaining victims’ conditions as good or fair, the news outlet reported.