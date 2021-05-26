Cancel
Gov. Kemp announces Over $6.7 Million in Grants for Law Enforcement Training Program

By Chad Dorsett
sky963.com
 2021-05-26

Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp and Criminal Justice Coordinating Council Executive Director Jay Neal announce the award of 63 grants in the amount of $6,756,389 for the Law Enforcement Training Grant Program. During the 2020 legislative session, Governor Brian Kemp recommended and lawmakers approved the creation of a law enforcement training grant program through the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council for state and local law enforcement agencies. “We are committed to giving law enforcement officers across the state specialized training and resources needed to provide the best possible public safety to Georgia’s citizens,” said Governor Kemp. “This grant program will help pay for essential training – including in use of force and de-escalation – for state and local law enforcement officers and give them the tools they need to keep our communities safe.” “Governor Kemp and the Georgia legislature have made it a priority to provide our law enforcement officers with the training and resources they need to better serve the people of Georgia, and we at CJCC are pleased to be a part of this effort,” said CJCC Executive Director Jay Neal.

