Rabun County, GA

Rabun County Public Library to close for Memorial Day

By Chad Dorsett
sky963.com
 15 days ago

The Rabun County Public Library will close for Memorial Day on Monday, May 31; however, a few services will still be available to the community, says Kim Cannon, Youth Services, Outreach, and Programming Coordinator. “Rabun County Public Library will be closed Monday, May 31, for the Memorial Day Holiday. The library offers free WiFi in the parking lot 24/7 if you are in need of internet services while we are closed. You may access e-books and e-audio books through the library’s website at www.rabuncountylibrary.org. We will reopen Tuesday, June 1. Summer Reading registration begins on Tuesday and you may pick up a full calendar of events. The first activity will be a chainsaw carving demonstration on Wednesday, June 2, at 11am. The public is invited to attend this free program.” For more information, call 706-782-3731. The Rabun County Public Library is located at 73 Jo Dotson Circle in Clayton.

Rabun County, GAsky963.com

Upgrades set for Rabun County Redundancy Water Main

Upgrades are scheduled for the Rabun County Redundancy Water Main, says Rabun County Water and Sewer General Manager Brendan Thompson. “Our redundancy line is a 12-inch duct line water main that we are designing, basically from the Golf Course to Yorkhouse Road. The two big issues that I updated the Board on was the addition of a phase 3 design, which would bring an extension from Wolffork Baptist Church down to U.S. 441, which would make us have a complete loop on the north end and help feed that redundancy line. Also, we had done all of our utility locations. So, we are moving forward with our alignment. Our big kind of hold-up on that project right now is making sure that we get the latest plans from the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) and finding out what their exact schedule is. So, we are moving forward with that but with the understanding that GDOT still has to get us some information. It’s a really good project. I’m really happy to be working on that one.” The timetable for the project will be announced in the coming months.
Rabun County, GAsky963.com

Careers available in Rabun County Government

There are current career opportunities available with Rabun County Government. Interested parties should contact Human Resources Director Linda Ramey at the Rabun County Courthouse for an application. The Rabun Arena has a full-time position. Candidates must be able to work weekends. The Roads Department seeks truck drivers and road workers. E911 has openings for dispatcher, fire service staff, paramedic, and EMT. The Rabun County Sheriff’s Office has Detention Center openings.
Rabun County, GAsky963.com

Rabun Co. Chamber reacts to Gas Availability

Cliff Bussard, President of the Rabun County Chamber of Commerce, reports that the Chamber has received calls regarding gas availability in the region as a result of the ransomware cyber-attack on Colonial Pipeline. Governor Brian P. Kemp has declared a State of Emergency as a result of the petroleum shortage from the recent cyber-attack on the Colonial Pipeline. It will remain in effect through May 15, 2021. As part of this State of Emergency, Georgia is waiving fuel requirements and suspending collection of the state gas tax. Price gouging statutes have also been activated meaning that businesses may not charge more for gasoline and diesel fuel unless the increased prices accurately reflect an increase in the cost of new stock or the cost to transport it. Rabun County stations were reporting partial availability of regular unleaded on Wednesday morning. RaceTrac regularly updates its website that lists which locations have certain types of fuel in stock. Once the pipeline is fully operational, experts say it will take five to seven days for distribution to recover. Motorists are advised to avoid panic purchasing or hoarding fuel as that will only prolong shortages. Consumers can report suspected price gouging by calling 1-800-869-1123 or completing the online complaint form on the Consumer Protection Division (CPD) website. Businesses looking for additional information about compliance with the Price Gouging Statutes can visit consumer.ga.gov, go to the “Business Services” tab and then click on “Emergency Price Controls.
Clayton, GAsky963.com

General Manager gives Monthly Report to RCWSA

General Manager Brenden Thompson gave his monthly report to the Rabun County Water and Sewer Authority (RCWSA) for April 2021 at this week’s meeting. “The April 2021 ending balance on the RCWSA Operating Bank Account is $59,463.62. For the South Water System, the April 2021 water bill has been delivered to the City of Clayton. The unit rate is $3.19 per 1,000 gallons beginning in July 2020. The water bill amount is $85,896.09. Please note that the billing methodology agreed to by contract between RCWSA and the City of Clayton was implemented on August 1, 2019. Lake Rabun WTP pumped to distribution system volume for March 2021 was 33,632,000 gallons. Pumped to distribution system volume for April 2021 was 32,160,000 gallons, which is a decrease of 1,472,000 gallons or -4.4% from March 2021 to April 2021. Pumped to distribution system volume for April 2020 was 32,158,000 gallons; an increase of 2,000 gallons or .006% from April 2020 to April 2021. The City of Clayton’s April 2020 volume was 29,154,103 gallons. The City of Clayton’s April 2021 volume was 26,926,674 gallons. A decrease of 2,227,429 gallons or -7.6% decrease. Customers’ April 2021 meter readings were done on April 26, 2021. Bills were sent out on April 30, 2021. No new taps for the month of April 2021. Unaccounted for water volume for the month of April 2021 was 18.2%. Please note that the RCWSA staff is aware of a problem (slow reading) with the Golf Course water meter and has taken measures to repair and recalibrate the meter. For the North Water System, Little Tennessee WTP pumped to the distribution system for March 2021 was 14,357,000 gallons. Pumped to distribution system volume for April 2021 was 14,950,000 gallons; an increase of 593,000 gallons or 4.1% from March 2021 to April 2021. Customers’ April 2021 meter readings were done on April 26, 2021. Bills were sent out on April 30, 2021. No new taps for the month of April 2021. Unaccounted for water volume for the month of April 2021 was 6.2%.” At the Rabun County Water Reclamation Facility and Collection System, regular preventive maintenance on motors and machinery continues, grass mowing, seeding, fertilizing, and weed-eating is underway, and fire hydrant maintenance and valve exercising is ongoing.