Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Daratumumab Is Not Cost Effective as First-Line Treatment in Transplant-Ineligible Multiple Myeloma

By Leah Lawrence
cancertherapyadvisor.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe price of daratumumab would have to decrease significantly for it to be cost effective in the first-line setting for older, transplant-ineligible patients who have multiple myeloma (MM), according to a study published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. Research has shown that adding daratumumab to lenalidomide and dexamethasone significantly...

www.cancertherapyadvisor.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multiple Myeloma#Icer#Clinical Studies#Cancer Drugs#Cancer Treatment#Cancer Patients#Qalys#Bar N#Parker Tl#Huntington Sf#Icer#First Line Daratumumab#Second Line Daratumumab#Clinical Outcomes#Disease Progression#Health Care Costs#Value Based Pricing#Research#Authors#Lifetime Expenditures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
Diseases & Treatmentsonclive.com

FDA Grants Breakthrough Status to Teclistamab for Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

The FDA has granted a breakthrough therapy designation to teclistamab for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. The FDA has granted a breakthrough therapy designation to teclistamab for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, according to Janssen, the developer of the bispecific antibody.1. The designation was...
Medical & BiotechMonthly Prescribing Reference

Carfilzomib-Based Consolidation Regimen May Be Inferior to ASCT in Patients With Multiple Myeloma

The following article features coverage from the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. Click here to read more of MPR‘s conference coverage. Among patients with newly diagnosed, transplant-eligible multiple myeloma (MM), a carfilzomib-based consolidation and maintenance therapy regimen may yield inferior outcomes to those seen with autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT), according to research presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.
Cancercancertherapyadvisor.com

Oral Selinexor, Pomalidomide, and Dexamethasone Combination Is Safe in Pretreated Patients With Multiple Myeloma

The following article features coverage from the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. Click here to read more of Cancer Therapy Advisor‘s conference coverage. Selinexor once weekly can be safely combined with pomalidomide and dexamethasone in heavily pretreated patients with multiple myeloma (MM), according to the results...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Real-World Evidence Shows Safety of Rapid Infusions of Daratumumab in Multiple Myeloma

Treatment with daratumumab in community clinics appeared well tolerated in patients with multiple myeloma and showed similar efficacy to that observed in clinical trials. Treatment with daratumumab (Darzalex) in community clinics appeared well tolerated in patients with multiple myeloma and showed similar efficacy to that observed in clinical trials, according to a retrospective analysis investigating practice patterns of daratumumab rapid infusions.1,2.
Cancercancertherapyadvisor.com

New First-Line Treatment Option for NSCLC: Nivolumab + Ipilimumab + Chemotherapy

The following article features coverage from the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. Click here to read more of Cancer Therapy Advisor‘s conference coverage. First-line treatment with nivolumab in combination with ipilimumab and chemotherapy continued to provide a durable survival benefit compared with chemotherapy alone in patients...
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Ghosh on the Role of Ide-Cel in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Monalisa Ghosh, MD, discusses the role of idecabtagene vicleucel in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma landscape. Monalisa Ghosh, MD, a clinical assistant professor at the University of Michigan, discusses the role ofidecabtagene vicleucel (ide-cel;Abecma) in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma landscape. The March 2021 FDA approval of ide-cel helped to add another tool to...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Cilta-Cel Elicits Deep Response Early On in Patients With R/R Multiple Myeloma

One infusion of ciltacabtagene autoleucel lead to early and deep responses in a cohort of patients previously treated for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, according to findings the phase 2 CARTITUDE-2 study. One infusion of ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel) lead to early and deep responses in a cohort of patients previously treated for...
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Davies on Key Considerations for Early-Relapse Multiple Myeloma

Faith Davies, MD, discusses key considerations for developing a treatment strategy for patients with early-relapse multiple myeloma. Faith Davies, MD, a professor in the Department of Medicine and director of the Clinical Myeloma Program at NYU Langone Health’s Perlmutter Cancer Center, discusses key considerations for developing a treatment strategy for patients with early-relapse multiple myeloma.
CancerMedPage Today

Clinical Challenges: Quadruplet Therapy in Multiple Myeloma

Will quadruplet therapy become the standard induction therapy for newly diagnosed multiple myeloma?. Currently, standard induction therapy in the U.S. for the disease is a triple therapy of lenalidomide (Revlimid), bortezomib (Velcade), and dexamethasone (RVd), followed by stem cell transplantation in eligible patients and maintenance therapy with either lenalidomide or bortezomib.
Cancertargetedonc.com

First-Line Treatment Options for ES-SCLC

Jared Weiss, MD, reviews first-line treatment options for extensive-stage small cell lung cancer and highlights the current standard-of-care regimen: carboplatin, etoposide, and a PD-L1 inhibitor with the possible addition of trilaciclib. Jared Weiss, MD: I’d like to think about the factors that we consider in determining the best choice of...
Cancercancertherapyadvisor.com

Idecabtagene Vicleucel Shows Durable Response in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

The following article features coverage from the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. Click here to read more of Cancer Therapy Advisor‘s conference coverage. Idecabtagene vicleucel (ide-cel) has a favorable clinical benefit-risk profile across a range of target doses among heavily pretreated patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Roundtable Discussion: Aliawadhi Explores Maintenance Therapy in Patients With Multiple Myeloma

Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight, Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight May 2021: Hematologic Malignancies,. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Sikander Ailawadhi, MD, discussed maintenance therapy for patients with multiple myeloma. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Sikander Ailawadhi, MD, consultant, Division of Hematology/Oncology, Department of Internal Medicine, and professor...
Healthgastroenterologyadvisor.com

Atezolizumab Plus Bevacizumab Not Cost-Effective as First-Line Therapy for Unresectable or Metastatic Hepatocellular Carcinoma

Intravenous atezolizumab plus bevacizumab was not found to be cost-effective as a first-line treatment for patients with unresectable or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), compared with oral sorafenib. These findings were published in JAMA Network Open. Researchers at Xi’an Jiaotong University in China simulated a patient population similar to that of...
Diseases & Treatmentsonclive.com

Allogeneic HCT Plus Reduced Intensity Conditioning With Bortezomib Triplet Is Safe in Multiple Myeloma

Allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation was safe when used with a reduced-intensity conditioning regimen of bortezomib, fludarabine, and melphalan in patients with high-risk multiple myeloma. Allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (alloHCT) was safe when used with a reduced-intensity conditioning regimen that consisted of bortezomib (Velcade), fludarabine, and melphalan (Evomela) in patients with...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Selpercatinib May be an Effective NSCLC Treatment

Consistent efficacy was seen with selpercatinib in patients with RET fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, regardless of prior treatments. Consistent efficacy was seen with selpercatinib (Retevmo) in patients with RET fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), regardless of prior treatments, according to findings from the LIBRETTO-001 trial (NCT03157128) presented at the virtual 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting.
Cancerpatientpower.info

What Role Does Dexamethasone Play in Myeloma Treatment?

In this installation of Dinner with the Docs, produced in partnership with the UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center, hosts Michele Nadeem-Baker and Jack Aiello talk to hematologist-oncologist Nina Shah, MD, and Myeloma Institute Associate Director Thomas Martin, MD, both of UCSF. The conversation centers around dexamethasone. What is its role in the treatment of multiple myeloma? What can be done to mitigate the side effects? How does dosing impact side effects in general, particularly for patients on combination therapies? Keep watching to find out.
Cancerthelancet.com

CAR T-cell therapy for multiple myeloma: state of the art and prospects

Chimeric antigen receptors (CAR) are fusion proteins containing an antigen-recognition domain coupled to a T-cell activation domain (eg, CD3ζ [CD247]) and to a costimulatory domain (eg, CD28 or 4-1BB [TNFRSF9, also known as CD137]). The B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA; TNFRSF17) is an attractive target for CAR T-cell therapy because it is only expressed by normal and malignant plasma cells and by a subset of mature B cells. Several trials of anti-BCMA CAR T cells have shown high-quality responses, including minimal residual disease-negativity in patients with multiple myeloma who were heavily pretreated. Phase 3 trials are currently evaluating CAR T-cell therapy versus standard-of-care regimens in patients in earlier stages of the disease. Trials are also ongoing in newly diagnosed patients with high-risk cytogenetic profiles or with residual disease after transplantation. CAR T cells targeting other multiple myeloma antigens, such as CD19, CD38, CD138 (SYND1), and SLAMF7, are also being explored. Toxicities associated with CAR T cells include cytokine-release syndrome, different types of cytopenia, infections, and neurotoxicity. Although some subsets of patients have sustained responses for more than 1 year, most patients eventually relapse, which might be related to the loss of CAR T cells, loss of antigen expression on the tumour cell surface, or to an immunosuppressive microenvironment that impairs the activity of T cells. Efforts to improve the effectiveness of CAR T-cell therapy include optimising CAR design and adapting the manufacturing process to generate cell products enriched for specific subsets of T cells (eg, early memory cells). Other strategies explored in trials include dual-antigen targeting to prevent antigen escape and rational combination therapy to enhance persistence. Several approaches are also being developed to improve the safety of CAR T-cell therapy, such as the incorporation of a suicide gene safety system.
Canceronclive.com

KCd Consolidation Noninferior to ASCT in Transplant-Eligible, Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

Carfilzomib consolidation with cyclophosphamide and dexamethasone conferred noninferior results compared to upfront autologous stem cell transplantation in newly diagnosed, transplant-eligible patients with multiple myeloma. Carfilzomib (Kyprolis) consolidation with cyclophosphamide and dexamethasone (KCd) conferred noninferior results compared to upfront autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT) in newly diagnosed, transplant-eligible (NDTE) patients with...