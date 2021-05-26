Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Chris Womack named Chairman and CEO of Georgia Power

By Chad Dorsett
sky963.com
 2021-05-26

Georgia Power today announced that Chris Womack will assume the roles of chairman and CEO, effective June 1. He will now officially lead the company as chairman, president and CEO. Womack succeeds Georgia Power Chairman and CEO Paul Bowers; whose retirement is also effective June 1. For more than a decade, Bowers has led Georgia Power to a premier position in the industry, from storm response and customer satisfaction, to the growth of a diverse fuel portfolio and a deep commitment to the communities the company serves. “As I shared eight months ago when I came back to Georgia Power, it is an exciting time to be a part of this company. We’re not only making history as we move closer to bringing online the first new nuclear units in the U.S. in decades, we’re also growing and evolving as a company,” said Chris Womack, president of Georgia Power. “We’re focused on finding new, innovative ideas and energy solutions that we believe will help build a sustainable energy future for our state and bring incredible value to our customers. Our company has a legacy of providing world-class customer service and reliability to Georgians, and we are committed to continuing that great work.” “Furthermore, our company, our communities and our country are all engaged in important work around social justice and racial equity. We will continue to stand together with our neighbors to address these issues because we want to be a part of shaping a future where all Georgians can thrive. Every day our team works to be a positive force in our communities in so many ways, whether it’s financial investments or volunteerism, because we believe that together we can make a bigger impact. I’m excited to see us continue and grow those efforts,” added Womack. The announcement comes as the company is poised to make history with the first new units in the U.S. in decades at the Vogtle 3 & 4 nuclear expansion project. The new units will be a reliable, carbon-free energy source for the next 60 to 80 years and an essential part of supporting Southern Company’s, Georgia Power’s parent company, goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The company also continues to invest in a diverse generation fleet, helping solidify a sustainable energy future for Georgia. It already has one of the largest voluntary renewable portfolios in the country and expects to grow its renewable generation by more than 72 percent by 2025 – increasing its total renewable capacity to 22 percent. These investments into the generating fleet are just part of the smart investments the company is making to ensure a reliable and resilient power grid. Georgia Power will continue its focus on upgrading transmission and distribution infrastructure across the power grid to decrease the number and length of power outages experienced by customers. These efforts are aimed at enhancing service and reliability in communities across Georgia. Additionally, the company plans to continue investing into communities, including investing and engaging in the dialogue to make a lasting, impactful change in equity across the state. On Monday, Georgia Power announced the company and the Georgia Power Foundation are committing to invest $15 million annually from 2021-2025, $75 million over the five-year period, to help advance racial equity and social justice efforts in Georgia. The social justice funding supports initiatives focused on education equity, criminal justice reform and economic empowerment. “I am supremely confident Chris is the type of extraordinary person to lead Georgia Power,” said Tom Fanning, chairman, president and CEO of Southern Company. “His depth of experience across our system, the energy industry as a whole, and his record of public service within Atlanta, the state of Georgia, the entire Southeast and nationally will prove to be incredibly valuable as Georgia Power continues to provide clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy for millions of Georgians. I look forward to working with Chris as he bolsters Georgia Power’s great legacy of service and citizenship.” Womack joined Southern Company in 1988 and has held several leadership positions within the company and its subsidiaries, serving as executive vice president of external affairs at Georgia Power and senior vice president and senior production officer of Southern Company Generation, where he was responsible for coal, gas, and hydro generation for Georgia Power and Savannah Electric. Prior to being named president of Georgia Power, he served as executive vice president and president of External Affairs for Southern Company since 2009, leading overall external positioning and branding efforts including the company’s public policy strategies and overseeing the company’s governmental and regulatory affairs, corporate communication initiatives and other external and strategic business engagements. Womack has also served as senior vice president of human resources and chief people officer at Southern Company, as well as senior vice president of public relations and corporate services at Alabama Power. Prior to joining Southern Company, Womack worked for the U.S. House of Representatives for then Congressman Leon E. Panetta. He is a member of the board of directors of Essential Utilities, Inc. He currently chairs the board of the East Lake Foundation, is on the national board of The First Tee and is the chair of the board for the Alliance to Save Energy. Womack has chaired the Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau board and the Atlanta Sports Council. He has also chaired the board for Communities in Schools of Georgia and served as a member of the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta board. He has received numerous honors, including the SCLC Leadership Award (1998). A native of Greenville, Alabama, Womack holds a bachelor’s degree from Western Michigan University and a master’s degree from The American University. He completed the Stanford Executive Program and is a member of the Leadership Atlanta class of 2000 and the Leadership Birmingham class of 1990.

sky963.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama Power#Georgia House#Hydro Power#Georgians#Southern Company#Georgia Power#Savannah Electric
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Georgia Power Recognized Nationally As A "Most Trusted Brand" In The Utility Industry

ATLANTA, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Residential customers have rated Georgia Power as a "Most Trusted Brand" according to a study by industry-leading analysts in the energy sector. The company was ranked among top utilities based on communication effectiveness, customer focus, community support, reliable quality, environmental dedication and company reputation in the 2021 Cogent Syndicated Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Residential study from Escalent.
Phoenix, AZForConstructionPros.com

Crafco, Inc. President Retires

Don Brooks began his career at Crafco in 1980 as the Company’s controller. The Company, at that time had 12 employees and operated from a construction trailer and small warehouse in Phoenix, Arizona. That small company has now grown into 18 supply centers; eight manufacturing facilities in seven states, the Czech Republic and China; and independent distribution and sales offices in the U.S. and around the globe. Under Don’s leadership Crafco has grown to become the leading manufacturer and supplier of pavement preservation products, roofing specialty products and sport surfaces in North America and other parts of the world.
Georgia Statevaldostaceo.com

Georgia Chamber CEO: Addressing Georgia's Labor Crisis

Over the last 40 years, Georgia has experienced substantial economic growth. We went from being the 17th largest state economy in the U.S. to being the 9th largest economy. Critical to that growth has been the focus to improve Georgia’s world class talent pipeline. Economic developers learned in the last 20 years that companies take for granted traditional infrastructure like water and sewer and, today, focus on quality of life that is attractive to their employees.
Queenstown, MDmyeasternshoremd.com

Queentown Bank CEO elected chairman-elect of MBA

QUEENSTOWN — Queenstown Bank of Maryland’s president and chief executive officer, Kevin B. Cashen was elected chairman-elect to the Maryland Banker’s Association at the MBA’s 126th annual meeting on June 8. With more than 30 years of banking experience, Cashen joined Queenstown Bank of Maryland in May 2017 as president...
Atlanta, GArockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Georgia Power, Georgia Tech dedicate microgrid project

ATLANTA — Officials with Georgia Power and Georgia Tech have cut the ribbon on a project that will be used to evaluate how so-called “microgrids” can contribute to the overall electric grid. A 1.4-megawatt microgrid project located in Midtown Atlanta’s Tech Square will serve that portion of Georgia Tech’s campus.
Dayton, OHDayton Daily News

Connor Group names new CEO

Bob Lloyd to become top executive; Larry Connor to remain firm’s managing partner. Real estate investment company The Connor Group has promoted Bob Lloyd as its new chief executive, as company founder Larry Connor remains engaged but also focused on new community ventures, the company announced Tuesday. Lloyd joined the...
Marietta, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Cobb EMC names new CEO

Cobb EMC has announced that Kevan Espy will officially assume the role of president and CEO. Espy has been serving as interim president and CEO since November, when Peter Heintzelman announced his resignation from the Marietta-based electric co-operative. The McEachern High School graduate assumed his new role Monday. “After a...
Georgia Stateathensceo.com

Oconee State Bank CEO Neil Stevens Named to Executive Committee of Community Bankers Association of Georgia

Neil Stevens, President & CEO, Oconee State Bank, Watkinsville, was elected to the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of Community Bankers Association of Georgia (CBA) as Vice Chair. Nominations for the 2021-22 CBA Board of Directors were announced and approved at CBA’s Annual convention held June 2- 6 at the Ritz-Carlton in Amelia Island, Florida. His term began June 7, 2021.
CharitiesBrunswick News

Georgia Power Ambassadors donate puzzles

Members of the Georgia Power Ambassadors Peggy Moore and Tean Jackson donated nine puzzles to the Sears Coastal Nursing & Rehab Facility. These puzzles will be mounted throughout the facility to bring brightness and cheer to the residents. Pictured are Michelle Ellison, activity director for Sears, from left, Tean Jackson...
Energy IndustryMinneapolis Star Tribune

Midwest clean-energy business accelerator to launch in fall

Grid Catalyst, one of the first Midwest clean-energy business accelerators, will have its inaugural class of startups this fall. The accelerator will focus on demonstrating and expanding "solutions for northern climates." "Accelerator programs catalyze new leadership, investment, jobs and, in this case, advance positive climate action," said Grid Catalyst founder...
Businesscarriermanagement.com

Allstate, CNA, Nationwide Vets Join Kin Insurance in Key Leadership Roles

Kin Insurance, a catastrophe-risk specialist home insurance startup, has turned to veterans of Allstate, CNA, Nationwide and elsewhere to fill key leadership slots as it expands. Kin recently raised nearly $64 million in new venture capital funding, and is reportedly pursuing talks to go public with a special purpose acquisition...
Financial Reportsamericanbankingnews.com

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Upgraded by Argus to “Buy”

DUK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.82.
Healthballadhealth.org

Ballad Health Chairman and CEO records guest spot on healthcare podcast

Ballad Health Chairman and CEO records guest spot on healthcare podcast — Ballad Health Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Alan Levine recorded a guest spot on “Healthcare is Hard: A Podcast for Insiders,” which aired on Thursday, June 17. In the episode “When Consolidation Isn’t About Pricing Leverage: How Ballad...