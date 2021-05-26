Cancel
Port Washington, WI

PW-S District well represented on State Honors Choir

By Ozaukee Press Editorials
ozaukeepress.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree Port Washington High School students, (from left) Ellie Gephart, Brandon Hale and Madelyn Ksioszk, have been recognized as being among the most talented high school vocal musicians in Wisconsin by being selected to participate in the 2021 High School State Honors Project Choir. To be selected for the Wisconsin School Music Association program, students sang a Class A solo, demonstrated their vocal range and ability and sight read for master judges.

ozaukeepress.com
