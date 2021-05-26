PW-S District well represented on State Honors Choir
Three Port Washington High School students, (from left) Ellie Gephart, Brandon Hale and Madelyn Ksioszk, have been recognized as being among the most talented high school vocal musicians in Wisconsin by being selected to participate in the 2021 High School State Honors Project Choir. To be selected for the Wisconsin School Music Association program, students sang a Class A solo, demonstrated their vocal range and ability and sight read for master judges.ozaukeepress.com