Ozaukee County, WI

Registrations taken for June 8 Senior Conference

By Ozaukee Press Editorials
ozaukeepress.com
 15 days ago

Registrations are being taken for the annual Ozaukee County Senior Conference. The conference will be an educational, drive-through event at the Grafton Senior Center from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 8. Participants, who must wear a mask, will drive through the center’s north parking lot and pick up health...

Ozaukee County, WI

Volunteers needed at Port’s Eghart House

Volunteer guides are being sought to lead tours of the Eghart House, a restored Victorian home depicting life in the 1800s. Thousands of people have visited the house at 302 W. Grand Ave. since it opened in 1970. Volunteers will get a guide book that will teach them about the...
Cedarburg, WI

Boesch led quiet, but impactful life of public service

CEDARBURG — If Clarence Boesch had his way, this story wouldn’t even be written. A man of great humility, his years of civic duty to Cedarburg, Ozaukee County and his country were never about the attention or the accolades. Boesch quietly served his community with little fanfare, some stories his...