Longcreek Woman arrested for Criminal Sexual Conduct

A criminal sexual conduct investigation by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina has led to the arrest of a Longcreek woman on 219 separate counts. 37-year-old Janice Allen was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center in Walhalla. Allen has been charged with 17 counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the second degree and 202 counts of disseminating harmful material to a minor. The investigation only involved one minor victim. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation on May 19, after a School Resource Officer received information of reports of sexual offenses. The investigation was turned over to the Criminal Investigations Division. Based upon evidence that was gathered during the investigation, it was determined that Allen and the victim engaged in sexual relations during a time period between January of 2020 and May of 2021. Allen also disseminated obscene material to the minor from February of 2020 to May of 2021. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation and in order to preserve its integrity, and that of the victim, the Sheriff’s Office will not be releasing any further information at this time, including any information that could in any way identify the victim in this case.