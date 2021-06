CORPUS CHRISTI — This is it, people. The moment we’ve been waiting 15 months for. Travel restrictions have been officially lifted. It’s time to travel!. That being said, I thought it was the perfect time to take y’all to a place that would be great for summer, specifically for those wanting to take short trips and stay within the state. I’m talking about Corpus Christi, which is only a four-hour drive away and has so much to do. There’s the Texas State Aquarium, museums galore, seafood, shopping and best of all (especially for a Florida gal like me) – the beach!