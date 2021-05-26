What gardeners and squirrels have in common
We have a healthy population of squirrels in our yard, including a large community of overfed gray squirrels and hyperactive chattering red squirrels, all of whom delight in hiding their treasures around the garden. I dig up "hidden" pinecones every day, which causes me to question the intelligence of the squirrels that stash them. There is no shortage of pinecones here, not to mention the expensive bird seed they favor, so I fail to see the reason behind incessant need to store them.