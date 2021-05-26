What gardeners and squirrels have in common

Master Gardener volunteers are available to answer your gardening questions. Please either fill out the form below with your questions or simply email your question to us at tillamookaskamastergardener@gmail.com. Three photos may be attached. Please make sure the photos are clearly focused and well lit with minimal shadowing. If you can get a photo of the issue from a distance and a photo from close up we would greatly appreciate it. Just remember, you know the whole picture, we don’t, so try and capture it as clearly as possible for us. Please include a phone number for us to call for additional details as we work toward a resolution to your question.