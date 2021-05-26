Texas Lawyer is Going to the Dogs!

Q: For the last two years a wonderful teenager has walked my dog for me every day in the summer, and taken care of my dogs when I go on vacation. I’ve been paying her $5 an hour for the dog walking — always rounding up (she gets the full hour even if she only walks 45 minutes). She started when she was 14; she’s 16 now. My son-in-law tells me I may have been breaking the law by paying her less than the minimum wage, and that I will have to pay her more this year. Is he right? My dog walker is still happy with the arrangement.