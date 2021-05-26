Texas Lawyer is Going to the Dogs!
Although the COVID-19 pandemic has been extremely tough on American workers, it has been a bonanza for dogs! Last year our four-legged friends were suddenly blessed with the return of their owners’ attention, company and wit when they began working from home. In fact, this new arrangement translated into more attention, daytime walks and romps in the park (hopefully to chase squirrels) than ever before, leading some dogs to proclaim these halcyon days as their “Golden Retriever Age.”www.law.com