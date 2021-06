Our “Vegas Expert” Matt Bailey shares why you should avoid Rideshare apps, and where to stay in Vegas if you want to walk to the concert. It’s happening. It’s actually happening. After over a year of postponements, the Garth Brooks Stadium Tour will arrive in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 10th. The show is the first live music concert at Allegiant Stadium. (The honor of the first official concert goes to some sucky EDM DJ a few days before Garth.) All tickets purchased for the original concert date will be honored.