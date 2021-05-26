Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Student artists’ mural celebrates vaccine milestone at Reggie Lewis Center

By VIEW BIO
baystatebanner.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleCelina Colby is an arts and travel reporter with a fondness for Russian novels.... VIEW BIO. In celebration of administering 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine shots at the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury, CIC Health commissioned a mural by two Roxbury Community College student artists. “Stepping Up for Vaccination: A Live Art Installation” brought excitement and beauty to the medical effort as artists Ayo Oyadiji and Corey Jones filled in pieces of the mural in celebration of every 1,000-shot milestone.

www.baystatebanner.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Jones
Person
Reggie Lewis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mural#Art Installation#Vaccination#Russian#The Reggie Lewis Center#Cic Health#Roxbury Community College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Health
News Break
Arts
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Etowah, TNdailypostathenian.com

Local artist creating mural for Etowah celebrating its history

Local artist Becky Pico, a member of the Community Artists League in Athens, is working on creating a new mural celebrating the history of the City of Etowah. According to Etowah Arts Commission Executive Director Heather Vanskiver, the mural will be placed on the side of the Nancy Cantrell Dender Gallery, which is adjacent to the Gem Theater on Tennessee Avenue in Etowah.
Hartsville, SCHartsville News Journal

Butler Heritage Week celebrates a milestone

The annual celebration of Butler High School, Heritage Week returns on June 30th. Despite canceling events last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Butler Heritage Foundation is excited to celebrate 30 years of commitment to the Butler campus. “I salute the past and present Foundation Board, members, and the...
Georgia StateNewnan Times-Herald

West Georgia Newnan artists complete mural

A pair of artists from the University of West Georgia’s Newnan campus have painted a beautiful mural on campus that highlights the building’s past, present and future. Ariana Culver and Piper Heaton, students at West Georgia Newnan, recently completed the work, a colorful design featuring a number of items that can be found around the campus. The mural won a contest held at the school during the spring semester.
New Ulm, MNhot967.fm

Call for Artists: Downtown New Ulm Mural Project

The New Ulm Downtown Action Team, a community committee supported by the Chamber of Commerce and Heart of New Ulm, is seeking qualified artist(s) or artist team to create a mural in the city’s historic downtown at 1st North and North Minnesota Streets. The artwork will be displayed on the building’s exterior wall of the Nuvera building for visitors in the downtown area. Your artwork, whether it be graphic design or a physical painting, will be in a framed 20’ x 80’ art medium. The artwork will not be directly on the building. The artwork will be printed on billboard material that will then be placed in a frame.
Blair, NEWashington County Pilot-Tribune & Enterprise

Lewis and Clark Byway event to feature Blair artist

A local artist was invited to showcase her work during a Lewis and Clark Scenic Byway event. Jan Cline-Zimmerman will have her artwork, which features pieces inspired by Nebraska landscapes, …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
Lafayette, COcoloradohometownweekly.com

Lafayette artist installs mural celebrating Spanish heritage of community members

Under the boiling sun in 90 to 100 degree weather, Lafayette artist Jessica Manzanares dips her brush into a bucket of paste while preparing to install prints onto the wall. With each brushstroke and bead of sweat, community members passing by begin to tear up as they see old photographs of grandparents, great grandparents and other relatives in front of them.
Visual Artcogconnected.com

A Top Mural Artist is Celebrating Scarlet Nexus With Stunning Neon Street Art

Video game marketing can take a wide variety of forms, up to and including street–and mountain–art. However, it’s still a surprise to learn that Bandai Namco enlisted top mural artist Jim Vision from the EndoftheLine public art project to transform a huge East London wall into a work of art. Over the course of two days, the artist created a vast spray of electric neon colors and ghostly futuristic figures as a tribute to the upcoming game Scarlet Nexus. Scarlet Nexus is well known for its distinctive and often surreal art style, which works very well with the neon graffiti aesthetic Jim Vision used in his piece. Here’s a time-lapse video of the painting process.
Farrell, PAThe Herald

Artist captures Farrell memories in mural

FARRELL – Even though he lives across the country now, Farrell native Dante Marshall wanted to give something back to his community by painting a memorable mural at Fruit Avenue and Union Street. The mural is painted on the side of the corner building that once had been Isaly’s and...
Jasper, ALDaily Mountain Eagle Online

College students paint mural in downtown Jasper

University of Alabama at Birmingham students Levi Sanford and Mollie Standifer have added some color to downtown Jasper. They have spent the past two weeks painting a mural on the side of the Advanced Locksmith building, located along 5th Avenue South. Sanford is a graduate of Carbon Hill High School,...
Cambridge, MDmyeasternshoremd.com

Artists, community celebrate bird mural in unveiling

CAMBRIDGE — Community members, local officials and the artists responsible for creating the new mural on the front facade of Chesapeake College’s Cambridge location gathered Saturday evening, June 12, on the 400 block of Race Street. The vividly colored mural of a green heron, blue heron and white egret adorns...
Pelham, ALBham Now

Campus No. 124 in Pelham announces 3 artists for a new mural project

Pelham’s Campus No. 124 recently announced three new artists who will create murals on the walls of the entertainment district. The artists are the winners of the Campus’s “Call to Art” competition and will soon transform the walls of Campus No. 124 into incredible works of art. Meet the artists.
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Ahead of last vaccination day at Reggie Lewis Center, local group works to spread the word

BOSTON — After nearly five months, Sunday is the last day of vaccinations at the Reggie Lewis Center. One local group spent the day Saturday spreading the word. “This is my team, and we’re folding flyers to take out to let everyone know that tomorrow is the last day to be vaccinated here at Reggie Lewis,” said Tonya Jones with the Black Boston COVID-19 Coalition.
Panama City, FLWJHG-TV

Local artists add murals to Welcome Wall

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local Panama City artists have joined hands with the Bay Arts Alliance to add murals to the Welcome Wall and beautify the city. Heather Parker is just one of the local artists who has added her own touch to the Welcome Wall. Parker says her mural represents life in a small town and contains nature, animals, and people. Her mural is a collage created after Hurricane Michael and is part of her collection of post-hurricane art.
Findlay, OHPosted by
WTOL 11

New Findlay Community Mural project looking for artists

FINDLAY, Ohio — Calling all artists!. A new art initiative in Findlay is looking for some great mural ideas. And the goal is not only to beautify the Flag City, but to help bring the community as a whole together. Awakening Minds Art has announced a Community Mural Project, with...