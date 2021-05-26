Student artists’ mural celebrates vaccine milestone at Reggie Lewis Center
Celina Colby is an arts and travel reporter with a fondness for Russian novels.... VIEW BIO. In celebration of administering 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine shots at the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury, CIC Health commissioned a mural by two Roxbury Community College student artists. “Stepping Up for Vaccination: A Live Art Installation” brought excitement and beauty to the medical effort as artists Ayo Oyadiji and Corey Jones filled in pieces of the mural in celebration of every 1,000-shot milestone.www.baystatebanner.com