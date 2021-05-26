Student artists’ mural celebrates vaccine milestone at Reggie Lewis Center

The New Ulm Downtown Action Team, a community committee supported by the Chamber of Commerce and Heart of New Ulm, is seeking qualified artist(s) or artist team to create a mural in the city’s historic downtown at 1st North and North Minnesota Streets. The artwork will be displayed on the building’s exterior wall of the Nuvera building for visitors in the downtown area. Your artwork, whether it be graphic design or a physical painting, will be in a framed 20’ x 80’ art medium. The artwork will not be directly on the building. The artwork will be printed on billboard material that will then be placed in a frame.