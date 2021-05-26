Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Pick up a pair of Surface Headphones for half the price of AirPods

By Will Sattelberg
Posted by 
Android Police
Android Police
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Thanks to an exorbitantly high price tag, Microsoft's first pair of headphones failed to make much of a splash when they hit the market in 2018. The company made up for its mistakes with a cheaper second-gen model last year, but these days, you can find some great deals on the original set. If you've been waiting patiently for an affordable over-ear headset, your time has come. Microsoft's ANC-equipped headphones are down to just $80 on Woot.

www.androidpolice.com
Android Police

Android Police

Oakland, CA
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
250K+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.

 https://www.androidpolice.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Headphones#Airpods#Sound Design#Microsoft Corp#Airpods#Surface#Noise#Download Woot#Time#Unique Dials#Sale#Market#Company#Workdays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
SONY
News Break
ANC
Related
Electronicsmobilesyrup.com

Apple reportedly working on fully wireless ‘Beats Studio Earbuds’

A new batch of leaked renders suggests Apple is on the verge of releasing a new set of fully wireless earbuds called the ‘Beats Studio Earbuds.’. The renders were found in the code of the latest iOS and tvOS beta builds. They display a pair of tiny buds that come in white, red and black colour schemes. The leaked Buds’ included charging case also looks reminiscent of the AirPods Pro case.
Electronicsava360.com

Grab a pair of recommended Anker noise-canceling headphones for $68

Update (04/21/21): Our headline deal has dropped by a further $4 with a new on-page coupon, meaning it now matches the lowest price we’ve tracked. We’ve updated this post’s headline to reflect the change. Our original write-up follows below. Original post: Today’s Dealmaster is headlined by a nice discount on...
Electronicspetapixel.com

Canon Patents IBIS-Powered AA Simulation Tech, Similar to Pentax

Canon has applied for a patent that would allow a camera to use its in-body-image-stabilization (IBIS) to approximate the effects of an anti-aliasing filter. The idea is similar to how sensor-shift multi-shot works, but in reverse. The application — which was found by Northlight Images and shared by Canon Rumors...
ElectronicsNME

Go wireless with the Beats Solo Pro at just half the price

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links. When it comes to headphones, few brands have been as iconic as Beats by Dr Dre. But the Doctor’s signature cans have always come with a hefty price tag – though thanks to this special deal, you can now grab a pair of wireless Beats Solo Pros for half the price, at just $149.
ElectronicsThe Verge

Save up to $150 on Beats noise-canceling wireless headphones

Amazon’s Prime Day for 2021 may happen on June 21st and 22nd, according to Bloomberg. Last year’s Prime member-exclusive shopping holiday was delayed until October due to the pandemic. In years prior, Amazon had hosted Prime Day in the summer. But with June upon us, this could mean one of the best times to buy tech, games, movies, and more could be just around the corner.
Electronicsidownloadblog.com

AirPods Max can’t play lossless Apple Music at all, even wired

At this point, Apple’s claim to fame when it comes to lossless audio is just that, technically speaking, Apple Music will support the feature in the near future. What you’ll use to listen to that audio is a bit of a mystery, as far as Apple’s own ecosystem is concerned.
ElectronicsWSLS

Don’t miss the Memorial Day sale price on these noise-canceling headphones

A good pair of wireless, noise-canceling headphones can make your life so much better. They can enhance the experience of workouts, working on your computer, cooking dinner, doing chores, traveling and more. You can listen to everything from your favorite music, podcasts and audiobooks with a game-changing pair of Bluetooth headphones.
ElectronicsPhandroid

Celebrate Memorial Day weekend with deals on AirPods Max, Surface Duo, Fitbit, and much more

It’s just about that time. Memorial Day weekend is here, which means that you’ll likely be hovering over the grille for the next few days. But this also marks some of the biggest deals for the entire year, except for maybe Black Friday. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite deals for you to take advantage of, including an incredible deal on a folding smartphone, some new headphones, and even a laptop or tablet.
Electronicsnewsatw.com

Prime Day arrives June 21, but these headphone deals are here today: Save on Beats, Sony, AirPods Pro and more

Amazon Prime Day 2021 formally starts on June 21, and Walmart’s “Deals for Days” sale starts one day earlier. Since headphones and earbuds are always near the top of many people’s Prime Day wish lists, we’re monitoring the best headphone deals available now, and keeping an eye on some other price cuts we think might return for Prime Day. Models from Bose, Sony, Sennheiser, Samsung, Beats and others are often nicely discounted on Prime Day and the sales aren’t limited to just one type of headphone or earbud, either. You can pick up excellent deals on in-ear, on-ear and over-ear styles, as well as noise-canceling and true-wireless options.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

RedMagic pulls off the (im)possible: Turning a gaming phone you don't care about into a normal phone you might

RedMagic has just announced that its mid-year refresh for the RedMagic 6 is coming later this month. It's called the RedMagic 6R, and unlike the company's previous refreshes, this gaming phone deviates from the 6, opting for something more in line with accessible everyday use thanks to a slimmer design and a quad camera. The RedMagic 6R will go on sale on June 24th, starting at $499.
ElectronicsPosted by
Creative Bloq

Memorial Day Apple sale: $59 slashed off Apple AirPods Pro price!

Summer is coming, and so are the savings. Right now, there's a Memorial Day Apple sale featuring discounts on a selection of Apple AirPods. As part of the Amazon Memorial Day Sale, you can score a pair of Apple AirPods Pro for $189 – a $59 saving at Amazon and one of the best prices we've seen for a pair of AirPods Pro so far in 2021 (the top deal was when they hit $180 back in February at Amazon.)
Electronicsephotozine.com

The Myth of Medium Format

I hope you enjoy browsing the images in my Portfolio - all comments are welcome!. Medium format gives better quality than 35mm format. This was always presented to me as a given, but then again the lenses on medium format cameras are designed rather differently to those contrasty, ultra-sharp lenses on 35mm format ones. You may have guessed by now that I am talking about film cameras, but we'll get to digital before the blog is out. I had a Rolleiflex 3.5F with Planar lens, a Rolleiflex GX with f/2.8 Rollei HFT lens Helmut Newton Special Edition, a Mamiya 6, a Mamiya 645 and a Pentax 645N and to be honest the best of these was the rangefinder Mamiya 6. Of course they were all far less versatile or convenient than my humble Pentax MX and ME Super, which also produced beautifully sharp images.
Electronicshypebeast.com

Apple Airpods 3rd Gen and Airpods Pro 2nd Gen Rumors Surface

Building on leaks, we now have new rumors regarding Apple‘s 3rd generation Airpods and 2nd generation Airpods Pro wireless headphones. Covering design, hardware, technical improvements and even price and a rough release date, the new info touches on the highly-anticipated audio options. The biggest visual change appears to come from...