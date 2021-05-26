Pick up a pair of Surface Headphones for half the price of AirPods
Thanks to an exorbitantly high price tag, Microsoft's first pair of headphones failed to make much of a splash when they hit the market in 2018. The company made up for its mistakes with a cheaper second-gen model last year, but these days, you can find some great deals on the original set. If you've been waiting patiently for an affordable over-ear headset, your time has come. Microsoft's ANC-equipped headphones are down to just $80 on Woot.