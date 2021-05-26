Cancel
A Virtual Gucci Bag Sold For More Money on Roblox Than The Actual Bag

Cover picture for the articleInside Roblox‘s virtual world, a digital-only Gucci bag sold for more money than the bag’s value in the real world. Available for only one hour on May 17 as part of the Italian House’s virtual Gucci Garden exhibition, a digital iteration of the label’s Dionysus Bag with Bee sold for an original price of 475 Robux (equivalent to $6 USD) on the gaming site. In the sale’s aftermath, however, scalpers began flipping the virtual product for exorbitant prices, and while buyers turned down outrageous six-figure Robux offers, some were willing to cough up sizable sums for the coveted bag. One user paid roughly $4,115 USD, or 350,000 Robux, for the Roblox-only purse — almost $800 USD more than the real Dionysus Bag with Bee, which sells for $3,400 USD.

