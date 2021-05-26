Cancel
Creative Assembly job ads tease next sci-fi FPS from the Alien: Isolation team

By Rich Stanton
PC Gamer
 15 days ago
Developer Creative Assembly has teased the next project from members of its Alien: Isolation team, posting various job adverts relating to the title alongside an image that looks like our first glimpse of the project. The image is clearly marked "not representative of gameplay" and contains several elements nodding to the job ads and Sega, including a little Sonic in space, so take this more as a flavoured hint of what's to come.

