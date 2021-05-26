Demon Slayer Film's Record Global Box Office, Broken Down by Region

A new update for Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train brings it one step closer to being the top-grossing film of 2020! Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series has been exploding in popularity since the first season aired back in 2019, and this has resulted in all sorts of support for not only the original manga release but every major project released since. This was especially true for Mugen Train, which had gone on to incredible success in the Japanese box office in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic when it hit theaters last Fall.