Demon Slayer Film's Record Global Box Office, Broken Down by Region
Film sold 41.35 million tickets for 51.7 billion yen globally. Aniplex broke down the record-breaking global box office run of the Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime by key countries and regions on Monday. The distributor also listed the film's notable records and achievements in those regions on its way to becoming the highest-earning film from 2020. The film has sold a total of 41.35 million tickets to earn the equivalent of 51.7 billion yen (about US$475 million) worldwide.www.animenewsnetwork.com