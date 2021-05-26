Cancel
Demon Slayer Film's Record Global Box Office, Broken Down by Region

Anime News Network
Cover picture for the articleFilm sold 41.35 million tickets for 51.7 billion yen globally. Aniplex broke down the record-breaking global box office run of the Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime by key countries and regions on Monday. The distributor also listed the film's notable records and achievements in those regions on its way to becoming the highest-earning film from 2020. The film has sold a total of 41.35 million tickets to earn the equivalent of 51.7 billion yen (about US$475 million) worldwide.

