The Building an Economy for Families Act Would Give Every Worker Paid Leave by 2023

By Cameron LeBlanc
Fatherly
Fatherly
 15 days ago
Raising a child is an inherently difficult proposition. Parents have to master lots of skills, from changing diapers to helping with math homework to explaining where, exactly, babies come from. And while these challenges are universal, parenting is particularly difficult and expensive—and more difficult and expensive than it has to be—in the United States. When you consider the massive amount of wealth in this country and that other developed nations have much parent-friendlier laws on the books, it’s clear that the government could make things could be a lot easier for families.

Person
Richard Neal
