Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arlington County, VA

Lilly Pulitzer Store Closes in Clarendon

By ARLnow.com
arlnow.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of pink patterned ladies apparel will have to travel a few extra miles to get their Lilly Pulitzer fix. The fashion brand’s Clarendon outpost at 2871 Clarendon Blvd recently closed. A sign posted on the door encourages customers to visit the Lilly stores in Tysons, Alexandria or Georgetown instead.

www.arlnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alexandria, VA
Local
Virginia Business
City
Tysons, VA
County
Arlington County, VA
Arlington County, VA
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lilly Pulitzer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgetown#Clarendon Blvd#Arlington#Home#Pink#Preppy Non Apparel Brands
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

Arlington Agenda: May 17-23

Arlington Agenda is a listing of interesting events for the week ahead in Arlington County and local events being held online. If you’d like your event considered, fill out the event submission form to submit it to our event calendar. Tuesday, May 18. Via Zoom or Facebook. Time: 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

Morning Notes

Proposed HQ2 ‘Helix’ Tower Is Too Tall — “Amazon.com Inc. may need to lop off the tip of its proposed drill-bit-like structure, the Helix, at its PenPlace development to ensure the safety of flights coming into and out of Reagan National Airport. Engineers working for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority determined the 15-story building is roughly 13 feet taller than the maximum allowable height for structures that close to the airport.” [Washington Business Journal, WJLA]
Arlington County, VAarlingtonmagazine.com

Get These Burgers While They’re Hot

Banking on the notion that a burger is never a bad idea (agreed!), restaurateurs Ian and Eric Hilton and chef Brendan L’Etoile rolled out a ghost-kitchen burger concept in February. Gee Burger operates out of three of their Northern Virginia restaurants: Parc de Ville in the Mosaic District; Solace Outpost in Falls Church City; and Café Colline in Arlington’s Lee Heights Shops.
Montgomery County, MDWJLA

I-Team discovers Metro employees parking for free with invalid disabled parking placards

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Wouldn’t it be nice to park your car for free? That’s something many of us think of when we roll up to a parking meter in the DMV. Well, some Metro employees in Montgomery County have figured out a way to get free parking, and they’re using invalid disabled parking placards to do it. That’s what the 7News I-Team uncovered after a two-month investigation looking at Metro workers who park outside a bus garage in Bethesda, Maryland.
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

Listing of the Day: 2000 N. Culpeper Street

Find charm galore in this classic Arlington bungalow in popular High View Park. Gleaming original hardwood floors, high ceilings and oversized windows are just a few of the special features of this unique home. Relax on your front porch, or enjoy the expansive and private backyard with a stone patio and fire pit.
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

Arlington Acquires Land in Potomac Yard for Planned Upgrades to Park

Arlington County has taken another step toward developing a county-owned and maintained waterfront park in Potomac Yard. On Saturday, the County Board approved an agreement with the Arlington Potomac Yard Community Association to accept a gift of three parcels of land within the boundaries of Short Bridge Park. The park is located across Four Mile Run from the Potomac Yard shopping center, along Route 1.
Arlington County, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

4514 28TH Road S , 11-8

FIRST OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 5/15 FROM 2-4PM! Welcome to sought-after Heatherlea community. This lovely and spacious 2 bedroom + den, 1 bath home with fabulous private outdoor space also includes parking for two cars. Enjoy an open floor plan with ample space for living and dining, plus a beautifully renovated gourmet kitchen. Featuring gorgeous wood floors throughout the home, and a handsome fireplace which adds so much charm to the living space. The expansive outdoor terrace is embraced by greenery and is the perfect place to relax or entertain. There are two very spacious bedrooms with ample closet space, and a den that can be used as the perfect home office with amazing natural light. A beautifully renovated bath with dual vanity and in-unit washer/dryer round out this wonderful condominium. The condominium community is pet-friendly and offers an outdoor swimming pool and beautiful grounds.Ideally located close to Shirlington Village, a wonderful shopping center with movie theater, restaurants, and more. Enjoy Four Mile Run Bike Trail, Barcroft park, and a dog park. Convenient to the bus station with a $2 ride to Metro to easily access downtown or the airport. Virginia wine country, Old Town Alexandria and Downtown DC are all within 30 minutes.
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

Just Listed in Arlington

Just Listed highlights Arlington properties that just came on the market within the past week. This feature is written and sponsored by Andors Real Estate Group. How many times in your life has someone given you an unexpected $100,000 or more?. This is becoming more and more common in Arlington...
Arlington County, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

102 S Highland Street

Cute and gorgeous Bungalow in the sought after Arlington Heights neighborhood. This 2 bedrooms and 1 bath detached home has been well kept by its owner; it sits on a nice flat lot with almost 6000 sq. ft. and has a one car detached garage. Tons of natural light throughout the house; lots of recent updates such us roof, AC, Boiler, washer/dryer, Hot water heater, electrical panel and most of the home has been rewired, and more. The kitchen has a gorgeous red 36" LaCanche stove and newer appliances. Only two lights to DC; close to the Pentagon, Penrose Square, Shirlington, Clarendon, Courthouse, Route 50, I-395, and the new Amazon's HQ2. Why pay condo fees when you can buy this beauty!!! Move-in ready.
Arlington County, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1767 Lanier Place NW , #6

Contemporary charm encompasses this spacious, corner-unit condo located in the quaint enclave of Lanier Heights. The open floor plan features oversized windows, three natural light exposures, modern finishes, high ceilings, rich hardwood and recessed lighting throughout. The sleek kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, two tone cabinetry, and beautiful quartz countertops. The bedrooms are generous in size including the primary bedroom equipped with a luxe en suite bath. The TWO balconies are settled just off the living room and primary bedroom. Lanier Station, a boutique and pet-friendly building, was built in 2016 with close proximity to the Woodley Park/Zoo Metro, Safeway, Philz Coffee, the Line Hotel as well as all that Adams Morgan, Mount Pleasant and Woodley Park neighborhoods have to offer!
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

Arlington Pet of the Week: Hank

Arlington’s latest Pet of the Week is Hank, a recently rescued 8- to 10-year-old mix from Puerto Rico. Here’s what Hank’s parents had to say about his new life in Arlington:. Allow us to introduce Hank (aka Hankster, Hank the Tank when he burrows through the brush or Hanky Panky...
Arlington County, VACommercial Observer

Industrious Sets Up Shop in Piedmont’s Arlington Office Building

Workplace provider Industrious has partnered with Piedmont Office Realty Trust to open Industrious Clarendon, a new location at 3100 Clarendon Boulevard in Arlington, Va. The company leased 40,000 square feet on the second floor of the building, increasing its footprint in the Washington, D.C. region to more than 200,000 square feet of flexible office space in 10 locations. The space is open for business.
Arlington County, VAarlingtonconnection.com

Flourishing After 55 in Arlington

3829 N. Stafford St., Arlington, VA 22207 703-228-4747. 55+ Programs are virtual. A 55+ Membership is required to attend ($20 annual fee). Learn more at parks.arlingtonva.us, search 55+ member. To join or register, go to registration.arlingtonva.us or call 703-228-4747. VIRTUAL AND OUTDOOR PROGRAMS. Travel discussion to focus on favorite meals...
Arlington County, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

19 N Trenton Street

Come see what everyone is talking about -- Madison Homes' new Trenton Square at Ballston townhome community located in North Arlington! These 19 stylish and spacious townhomes have 4 expertly crafted levels that include: 2-car garages, entry-level study or optional bedroom suite, designer kitchen with a beautiful array of quartz surfaces and cabinetry to select from, and included off-kitchen deck, open dining and living space with abundant natural light, loft level with living space, third bedroom suite and spacious rooftop terrace for outdoor living and available wet bar, customizable smart home packages also available. You will feel right at home in these luxury units with custom finish packages to choose from. You're also in close proximity to the Ballston Quarter's shopping and dining, and the Ballston Metro Station. Trenton Square is ideal for commuting close to Rt. 50, I-66, I-395, Metro and Reagan Washington National Airport. Enjoy what the trendy Ballston neighborhood has to offer! Sales office hours: Sunday, Monday, Thursday, Friday Saturday 11am-4pm. Please visit our website WWW.TRENTONSQUARE.COM to schdule your tour.
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

Baby Turtles Are on the Move in Arlington

No, that’s not a small rock — just a baby turtle trying to make its way across a thoroughfare. Turtles are out and about this spring, sometimes crossing local trails and roads. In May and June, many are leaving their nests in search of water, says Alonso Abugattas, natural resources manager for Arlington County Parks.
Arlington County, VAthemunchonline.com

1906 S. Ives St.

Blocks to Pentagon, Mall and Metro! Amazon HQ2 - Charming Colonial in sought after, prime location. Just a few blocks from everything: Pentagon City Metro and shopping mall, Amazon's HQ2, The Pentagon, Pentagon Row shops & restaurants, Crystal City, Harris Teeter, the Airport, Mount Vernon Trail, abundant upscale shopping & dining. Perfect home for nature lovers with huge fenced yard - hard to find in this close-in location. Inviting living room with woodburning fireplace. Wood paneled walls. Hardwood flooring. Updated windows.
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

Experts: Arlington’s Expensive Housing Market Impacts Whole Region

Arlington’s lack of affordable townhomes, duplexes and other housing types has a ripple effect across the D.C. region, housing experts say. How Arlington tackles that deficit, they said, could help stem the tide of urban sprawl and its social, economic and environmental impacts — with more options, lower- and middle-income households are better able to stay in their communities, be near their jobs and access established transit areas.