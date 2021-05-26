Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Lake is a relaxing postal sim that makes you doubt your career choices

By Rachel Watts
Posted by 
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The postal service was much simpler back in the 1980s. No PS5s being snatched from porches, no looming threat of Amazon delivery drones, and no aggressive push for a speedier service. Gamious' indie adventure Lake takes us back to that peaceful time. It's a driving sim set in the Pacific Northwest of the US, where you deliver mail, talk to the locals, and, well, not much else. Lake is chill, has pretty visuals, and is right up my street.

www.pcgamer.com
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
602K+
Views
ABOUT

The global authority on PC games.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sim#Postal Service#Adventure Time#Career Choices#Work From Home#Forest Service#Providence Oaks#Postal Work#Picturesque Mountains#Small Town Life#Amazon Delivery Drones#Sweet Country Ballads#Delivering Mail#Chill#Pretty Visuals#Nostalgia#City Job#Pine Trees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Amazon
Related
Interior DesignPosted by
B105

Ways To Make Your Home Look Occupied When You’re On Vacation

It's the vacation season. And whether you're flying out to some exotic destination or just heading to the cabin and the lake, there are many considerations to make before you even leave. Some things - like packing a suitcase and determining what to take along with you - are what most people think about prior to the trip. But what about what you leave behind - namely, what about your house?
Public HealthPosted by
HackerNoon

10 Skills You Need For Your Post-Pandemic Career

Ever since the pandemic began and workforces went home for what turned out to be a long period of remote work (which has yet to fully end), we’ve been asking ourselves many questions about the future of work. How are we adapting to this new environment?. Do we need new...
LifestyleThrive Global

Why relaxing holidays are good for your wellbeing

Perhaps this year, more than ever, we are all looking for a relaxing break away with our families. The stress of the last year and the impact of the Covid lockdown on our mental health has been well documented. Staring at the same four walls is a struggle for parents and children alike, so taking a holiday to reconnect as a family is very important. While the prospect of going abroad to Europe is likely to be off the cards for many of us, there is still plenty to enjoy right here on your doorstep. Today we will discuss why.
Posted by
Mental_Floss

Block Out the Bugs and Save Your Picnics and BBQs With These Food Tents

Summer is the time for picnics, BBQs, beachside lunches, and dinners on the back porch. However, sometimes tiny unwanted guests like flies and ants arrive to crash the party and can’t stop touching the delicious food. To preserve your food’s freshness, Chefast’s food cover tents ($19) will keep the bugs from grabbing a bite to eat.
Lifestylevaletmag.com

Make Your Cooler Work for You

Icy cold drinks are never more important than during the throes of summer. So make sure you're prepared with plenty of ice and a good cooler. And pack it properly. After all, no matter where you're heading, some of your most precious cargo can be found in the cooler. Do yourself a favor and invest in a quality ice chest and if you've got the time, consider pre-chilling it. Add some ice the day before and keep it in a cool place. That way, on the day you use it, the new ice won't melt as fast, ensuring the cooler and your drinks stay cold for longer. Herewith, some of the best coolers for your needs.
Travelcastleinsider.com

Tips for Making Your Disney World Vacation More Relaxing

A Disney World vacation is usually loads of fun, but its often not the kind of vacation where you come home relaxed and refreshed. Particularly after a lengthy absence um, COVID, it can be tempting to storm the parks from sun up until they kick you out. When Im in that mode of frantically trying to experience every attraction in the parks, Im often more tired after my trip than before I started....
Hair Carebeautylaunchpad.com

What Career Advice Would You Give Your Younger Self?

Whether you’ve been in the industry for less than a year or you’re a seasoned salon veteran, there is never a shortage of life lessons learned along the way. We asked our Instagram followers what career advice they would give their younger selves. *Posts edited for length and clarity. @courtneymarie_cle:...
Madison, WIPosted by
Amber Gibson

Your Guide to a Relaxing Summer Weekend in Madison, Wisconsin

Dane County Farmers Market Around Capitol SquareVisit Madison. Madison is known for being the most progressive city in Wisconsin, a cultural center of craft beer, food, art and music. Dane County is the most vaccinated large county in the country, and with restrictions lifting completely in Madison and Dane County beginning June 2, the Dane County Farmers' Market will be returning to the square surrounding the Capitol on June 19. It's the largest producers-only farmers' market in the country and a great place to stock up on fresh, seasonal produce from regional family farms, along with honey, cheese, bread and pastries. After a hot summer morning browsing the market, cool off with a tour of the majestic State Capitol building and its beaux-arts style architecture.
Cell Phonesbloomberglaw.com

Is Your Smartphone Making You Less Smart? Distraction Addiction Is Real

In a 2014 study published in the journal Science, researchers put their subjects in an empty room for 15 minutes, with no access to reading material or technology, offering the subjects the option of administering themselves a small electric shock. Two-thirds of the men and one-quarter of the women actually shocked themselves, preferring that jolt of electricity to being alone with their thoughts.
EnvironmentSFGate

How to make your next beverage choice eco-friendly

(BPT) - Buying products that are eco-friendly and made sustainably is not a new consumer trend, but it is on the rise. As consumers worldwide increasingly embrace social causes, they are choosing products and brands that align with their values, especially eco-related ones, reports one 2020 IBM study. Nearly eight in 10 consumers place a high importance on sustainability, 57% are willing to change their shopping habits to reduce environmental impact and more than 70% say they’ll pay more to buy brands that are sustainable and environmentally responsible.
Minoritiesea.com

Pride Makes The Sims!

Like you, The Sims™ believes in making a better world, both virtual and real. For us, that means a world built on connections and creativity, filled with the joy, smiles, and confidence that comes with finding (and being) your true self. So let’s celebrate that and stand together this Pride Month! Whether you’re a rock star, a mermaid, a parent of two hundred, a boy or a girl or neither or both, be proud. Because you make The Sims; Pride makes The Sims!
LifestyleT3.com

Simba Orbit Weighted Blanket review: the perfect sleep at a premium price

We check over 130 million products every day for the best prices. When it comes to writing a Simba Orbit Weighted Blanket review, it turns out that sleeping on the job is vital. For weeks. Jokes aside, finding the best weighted blanket is serious business and can be completely overwhelming. Ironic for something that is all about relieving anxiety and stress by giving you an all night hug. Weighted blankets come in all shapes, materials, sizes, and, most importantly, prices. And, of course, big sleep brands like Eve and Simba have absolutely got in on the action.
Yogagoodmenproject.com

Six Apps To Help You Relax

Life can be stressful. From demanding jobs to home life responsibilities, we can feel like we are being pulled into a multitude of directions. Therefore, it’s important to find time in your day to relax and focus your energy; even it’s only for ten minutes. When we relax, we give our mind and body a chance to shift energy and perspective, which is often what we need in order to face our day. The great news is that technology has made it easy to carve out time for self-care. Here are just a few of my favourite apps that encourage rejuvenation, relaxation and rest.