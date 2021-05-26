Lake is a relaxing postal sim that makes you doubt your career choices
The postal service was much simpler back in the 1980s. No PS5s being snatched from porches, no looming threat of Amazon delivery drones, and no aggressive push for a speedier service. Gamious' indie adventure Lake takes us back to that peaceful time. It's a driving sim set in the Pacific Northwest of the US, where you deliver mail, talk to the locals, and, well, not much else. Lake is chill, has pretty visuals, and is right up my street.www.pcgamer.com