Lake is a relaxing postal sim that makes you doubt your career choices

Perhaps this year, more than ever, we are all looking for a relaxing break away with our families. The stress of the last year and the impact of the Covid lockdown on our mental health has been well documented. Staring at the same four walls is a struggle for parents and children alike, so taking a holiday to reconnect as a family is very important. While the prospect of going abroad to Europe is likely to be off the cards for many of us, there is still plenty to enjoy right here on your doorstep. Today we will discuss why.