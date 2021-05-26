2021 Gold Cup: How to watch, schedule, odds, predictions

Over 2.5 +115, Under 2.5 -150 (Click here for latest betting odds) Netherlands U21 and France U21 are clashing at Bozsik Stadion in the U21 Euro Cup quarterfinals. Netherlands is a solid team, and they have ended the group stage without a loss, but their defense hasn’t been the best, and Netherlands has conceded at least 1 goal in each of their 3 games. In their last game against Hungary, Netherlands was the dominant team with an impressive 64% of ball possession, 9 shots on goal, 8 corner kicks, 9 big chances created, and a solid 88% of the correct passes. It took a while for Netherlands to score a goal, but they did it in the 42nd minute, and they were able to score 5 more goals in the second half. Netherlands has won this match 6-1. Netherlands’ roster is filled with you and talented players, starting with Kluivert from Leipzig, and Bakker from PSG, but their other players shouldn’t be disregarded just because they are playing in the Eredivisie. Gakbo is the leading goalscorer for Netherlands with 2 goals. This U21 Euro Cup is a good competition, and the soccer is great, but I’m not sure how far can Netherlands go with only the offense.