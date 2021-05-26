2021 Gold Cup: How to watch, schedule, odds, predictions

Over 2.5 +125, Under 2.5 -163 (Click here for latest betting odds) Peru is welcoming Colombia to Estadio Nacional in round 7 of the South American World Cup Qualifications. Alongside Bolivia, Peru is the weakest team in South America, and they are still without a win in these qualifications. Peru is also on a 3-game losing streak during which they conceded 8 goals while scoring 2 goals. With 4 scored goals, 10 conceded goals, and only 1 point, Peru is in 9th place in the standings, which is far away from the World Cup spot. Carillo is the leading goalscorer for Peru with 3 goals, and he is ready to play in this game. Peru was playing against Argentina in their last game in these qualifications, and they have had 52% of ball possession, but only 1 shot on goal, 3 corner kicks, 2 big chances created, and a solid 85% of the correct passes. Overall, this wasn’t a bad game for Peru, but their lack of offense was obvious, and Peru has lost this game 0-2. There are a few decent players in Peru’s roster, but not nearly enough to turn these qualifications around.