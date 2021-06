Q&A: Two of the leads on Unreal Engine 5 tell us how the new engine will help give developers the ability to make near-photorealistic games. Epic Games recently showcased Unreal Engine 5 and announced that the next-generation game development toolsuite is now available in early access ahead of its planned public release in early 2022. Epic showed off the capabilities of the new engine with a thoroughly impressive tech demo called Valley of the Ancient–and you can see more of that here.